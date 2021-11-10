Aracely Arámbula, from the theater and in a dressing gown, gives tips on video | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula reappeared in a video from the theater in which she shared some tips while wearing a purple robe, the actress of “Why do men love cab ***?” took a moment to post on his official account.

Aracely Arámbula, from the theater and in a dressing gown, gives tips on video. Photo: Instagram Capture

Currently, “The Chule“he shares the scene with Anastasia Acosta and Mauricio Ochmann, with whom he has visited several cities on a tour of the United States.

#Arriba mi #Arafamilia bella #kisses from the Theater, ready for scene #PorquelosH HombresAmanalasCabronas #Love #Xoxo #Super #Cool #Loveyou #Tour #Actress #Theatre #Show #Loveit #Kisses #Blessings #Dulce y Dulces #besos wrote the interpreter from “Bad News”.

The publication shared an hour ago, from the official Instagram account of the Televisa actress and Univisión, in the latter with productions such as “The Doña“,” La Patrona “and” El Señor de los Cielos “, accumulated 2, 608 likes on his Instagram account.

The artist who got her first youthful lead in “Dreamers“She received various comments from her spoiled virtual community before which she appeared with a perfect make-up in pink tones and with a tube on her head.

It should be said that this is how the beautiful “Sweet“is represented by 46-year-old Arámbula Jaques in the popular staging inspired by Sherry Argov’s book.

But God … How beautiful, I love you, The most beautiful !!!, My love, You are the most beautiful !!!! I love you so much, I love you, #Cool, it reads in the comments.

The presenter of programs such as “Long live the family! … Every baby,” Woman cases of real life “and recently” MasterChef Latino “, remains slender and with a stylized figure, one of the secrets of her silhouette is exercise .

Undoubtedly, from what he has shown, fitness life has paid off for the outstanding figure who was recognized as the “Face of the Herald” in 1996, who until today has not ruled out returning to the Televisa screens, although a series of Labor commitments have prevented it, according to the one now based in Los Angeles in a past interview.