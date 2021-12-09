Aracely Arámbula in a square top and micro shorts wastes love | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula received a lot of love in a photograph that circulates from the well-known Instagram platform and in which she appears with a cropped top and flirty shorts.

The Mexican actress, Aracely Arámbula, models in a photograph that circulates from a fan page account dedicated to the beautiful “Chihuahuan”.

Aracely Arambula she stole the sighs in a mini square top set that exposed her marked abdomen and short shorts.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH.

The popular interpreter of “Altagracia Sandoval placeholder image“In” La Doña “, Aracely Arámbula shows all her appeal in a small set of black and white checkered top and a white mini shorts that showed part of her legs.

My beautiful eyes, you read in a text that accompanies the image in which the native of Chihuahua is very captivating in a snapshot that she dedicates to her great fan club.

Aracely Arámbula in a square top and micro shorts wastes love. Photo: Instagram Capture

It should be said that the 46-year-old actress, Aracely Arámbula, has gained even more popularity in her social networks where she is about to reach almost 6 million subscribers with 5.7 registered to her official Instagram account.

The “ex of Luis Miguel“It has become one of the favorites on the platforms, particularly in the social network of photos where it has formed its large community which it calls” ArAfamilia “.

After forging an entire career on the small screen with several melodramas on Televisa, among which titles such as “Acapulco, body and soul”, “Cañaveral de pas! Ones”, being “stand out.Dreamers“her first leading role, the artist returned once again to the theatrical environment.

The actress of works such as “Perfume de Gardenias”, will soon close the tour of the staging in which she participates “Why do men love cab ***?”, Which she plans to culminate in her hometown, Chihuahua .

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who will be part of the Telemundo family, acting in other productions such as “La Patrona” and “El Señor de los Cielos”, will take advantage of the December holidays to enjoy with her family and children.

Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula’s mother, who has worked tirelessly to embody the character of “Dulce” in the acclaimed play, could resume her projects on television.

It was the same one who in past publications from her official account anticipated details about what her next project could be, a second installment for the Telemundo network.

Similarly, the “Bad News” interpreter, who has released three more albums of music, anticipated that although her return to the small screen should wait before other of her projects at the door, she shared that she was preparing very special surprises for all her followers .