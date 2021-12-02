Aracely Arámbula, in a red beach top shows off her beauty | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula showed herself in a red beach top as she lays very relaxed under the water, stealing all eyes.

The actress Aracely Arámbula, featured in a snapshot in which she shows a part of a beach outfit in red that allowed some of the attributes of “The Chule“.

Aracely Arambula, circulates in a photograph from a fan page on Instagram where the “chihuahuan“has gained massive popularity with over 5.9 million subscribers.

The “native of Chihuahua” has appeared in both Telemundo and Televisa productions, among the most recent, is her successful role as “Altagracia Sandoval” in “The Doña“(2016-2020) or” La Patrona “(2013).

Repost @aracelyarambula (@get_repost) #Felicesfiestas #miarafamiliabella What a beautiful 16 !!! I hope you had a great Sunday #Vivamexico

Wow, what a beauty I’m seeing is read in one of the comments that a user left in the publication.

The snapshot accumulated a total of 124 likes among various reactions and comments that were added to the coquettish postcard of the presenter of “MasterChef Latino“.

Today based in Los Angeles and mother of two children; Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, shared a relaxing moment from the pool where on multiple occasions he has starred in various photo sessions captured by one of his closest friends, the artist, Uriel Santana.

Several weeks ago, Aracely Arámbula alerted all her followers after she reappeared with oxygen, which led everyone to question her health and how serious this would represent.

After the interpreter of “Bad News” clarified the reasons, stating that it would only have been a flu, the remembered youth actress of “Soñadoras” responded to other questions regarding the organization of her assets.

Do you have everything in order?

In the midst of the strong health crisis that has been experienced in recent years, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, was questioned about whether she has already put all her assets in order in the event of a fatality, this, due to the high risk that infections have been that have claimed several human lives, to which she replied: