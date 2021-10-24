Aracely Arámbula in La Doña, overflowing charms in the jacuzzi | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula steals all eyes in a photograph that she shares from a jacuzzi when she embodies the imposing “Altagracia Sandoval” in The Doña.

The “TV actress“Overflowed her charms once again, Aracely Arámbula managed to attract all the attention by sharing a photograph that turned Instagram upside down with her 5.8 million followers.

Today theatre actress in “Why Do Men Love Cab ***?” Aracely Arámbula Jaques, reappeared in one of the recent postcards that she shared with “ArAfamilia”, the great fan club of “The Chule“who in a postcard overflowed his charms accumulating 96,998” I like “.

#happy #weekend my #beautiful #ArAfamilia #losamo that they spend a #Super weekend very #Cool, also shared the “theater actress” in the message that accompanies the description of the photograph.

Aracely Arámbula in La Doña, overflowed with charms in the jacuzzi. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “ex of Luis Miguel“He is enjoying his best professional stage, although apparently, the photo could be a sign of how much he misses his facet on the small screen where he forged his career after having stood out as the” Face of the Herald “in 1996.

The also 48-year-old singer, Aracely Arambula, shared a photograph from a few years ago, in one of his most successful collaborations on the Telemundo network, such as the series-novel, “La Doña”, a production based on the novel by the Venezuelan writer, Rómulo Gallegos, “Doña Bárbara” .

The character of “Altagracia Sandoval placeholder image“which” La Chule “embodied in said production for two seasons in 206-2020, this after starring Gabriela Suárez in” La Patrona “(2013) and years later in” El Señor de los Cielos “(2018).

The snapshot did not take long to provoke several reactions from his followers, it was the photographer, Uriel Santana, a very close friend of Arámbula, the first to react to the image with emojis of heart faces, as did the colleague of the “chihuahuan“, @anastasia_oficial and Maribel Guardia who commented,” Goddess “praising the” green-eyed “.

Fantastic, wonderful, I love you my life you are the best, success to the theater, Many Congratulations, I love you, You are the best, I feel super proud to be your fan, The most BEAUTIFUL, read in some of the comments from the fans

The also actress of productions like “Dreamers“” Alma rebelde “,” Abrazame muy fuerte “among other melodramas by Televisa, would venture into the world of music and it would be in 2020 when he released a new single called” Bad news. “

The lyrics unleashed a strong controversy after the star’s past relationship with the Sun of Mexico, Luis Miguel, with whom she also had two children: Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula.

Today, Aracely Arámbula Jaques is happy with the success of the work in which she shares credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta, who have toured several cities in the United States with undeniable popularity.

Unfortunately, it was these commitments that would halt the return of the “singer” to the small screen, thus postponing an invitation from producer Nicandro Díaz to return to the ranks of Las Estrellas, according to the actress herself.