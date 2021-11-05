Aracely Arámbula in tight black bodysuit has a bony silhouette | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula took advantage of the special date to show some of her best outfits in which she looked wrapped in a black bodysuit complete with a skeleton drawing her silhouette on the front of the garment.

The “actress“, Aracely Arámbula left everyone astonished by showing herself in a black bodysuit in which a complete skeleton is drawn on the occasion of the celebration of Halloween.

Almost a week before this holiday, “The Chule“He has taken the opportunity to take advantage of his best looks and share these moments with his great virtual community, ArAfamilia, where he has up to today 5.8 million subscribers.

Aracely Arambula, He looked like an entity from beyond the grave and posed on a table with very gloomy ornaments, one in which you can see a tree that seems parched and abandoned in a desolate night with several pumpkins at the feet.

Have a beautiful day, remembering our loved ones who have departed for eternal life. emojis.

The protagonist of The Doña, who wears a black hat appears in the company of a skeleton with a pirate hat, the image undoubtedly caused a stir among his fans.

The “singer“46 years old, who also appeared in productions like”The Patron“and” El Señor de los Cielos “on Telemundo, unleashed various reactions among his fans by posing from a room where he did not miss the opportunity to be captured in the setting of the place.

The presenter of “MasterChef Latino“, somehow represented one of the most celebrated traditions in Mexico such as that of November 2, the day that celebrates the beings who have already left for another life and that dresses Mexico with colors, flowers and catrinas.

Oh … unusual, Much love, Amen Ara! You have a huge heart! Have a nice day! I adore you

The snapshot accumulated a total of 45. 884 I like it, added to several hearts dedicated to the highlight “Face of the Herald“from 1996.

The protagonist of soap operas in productions like “Dreamers“,” Alma Rebelde “in (1998) as well as other on-screen titles such as” Corazón Salvaje “,” Las Vías del Amor “,” Abrazame muy fuerte “, among many others was also an inspiration to decorate during these festivities.

The interpreter of “Bad news“And other issues whoever sustained a relationship with Luis Miguel that resulted in two children celebrated Halloween and on November 2 at the same time, two dates with great significance for the one now based in Los Angeles.

It should be said that Arámbula Jaques is currently touring the United States in the play “Why do men love cab ***?” in which he shares credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta.