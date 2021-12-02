Aracely Arámbula opens a black dress and looks more than just skin | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula is one of those who knows the great power of a black dress, which is why she has made it her ally in several of her appearances, a photo that circulates of “The Chule“It shows her in one of the most captivating designs in which she showed more than just split leather.

The actress, Aracely Arámbula, wore a tight black dress that outlines her silhouette and showed much more than her physical qualities.

The “chihuahuan“She made a show of charms and pronounced curves in a tight black dress with openings on the chest and thin fabric on the legs and arms that exposed her spectacular figure. Do you like the actress’s look?

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH.

Aracely Arámbula opens a black dress and shows off more than just skin. Photo: Instagram Capture

The postcard of “Luis Miguel’s ex“He surely managed to catch the eye in a snapshot that was shared from an Instagram account.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, shared a new photograph in which she wears a tight black dress that outlined her charms, surely capturing all eyes.

The “actress” and “mexican singer“Aracely Arámbula shared in one of her most recent Instagram stories a photograph in which she wears an outfit that made her look like a mermaid with a tight black dress that highlighted not only her proportionate measurements, but also some of her charms.

In recent months, the “Face of the Herald“From 1996 he shared with his beloved fan club the” ArAFamilia “the discipline and dedication to take care of his figure now that his children are not so young, through the recent images you can see the fruits of all his effort.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, 46, wore her blonde hair which highlighted her features in a light shade and bob-style hair.

He currently works as theatre actress in the play “Why do men love cab ***?”, a project at Aracely Arámbula has participated since 2014 in which she plays “Dulce” and in which she shares credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta.

The also actress of “Perfume de Gardenias” has collaborated in the recent staging with other figures that include Gabriel Soto and David Zepeda, with whom rumors of an alleged relationship beyond work were unleashed, however, Arámbula Jaques has always handled his personal life with discretion.

The Telemundo collaborator in productions such as “La Doña”, “La Patrona” or “El Señor de los Cielos” revealed a few weeks ago that she was in a relationship although she chose not to reveal details in the middle of a past talk in which he applauded his colleague at the play.