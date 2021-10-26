Aracely Arámbula is the hottie of Instagram, goodbye Ninel Conde | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula has become the boom of social networks, it was a photograph in which “The Chule“ended up beating the pretty girl Ninel Conde, the so-called “Bombón as3s! no”.

The “TV actress“, Aracely Arámbula, left everyone speechless in a photograph in which she wears a red beach outfit while she appears from a pool revealing her charms. Would she surpass Ninel Conde?

“The Chule“She is happy while enjoying a relaxing moment in the water in which she plunged her legs, the snapshot accumulated 69 likes.

Have a great start to 2019 # thanking you that the blessings and wishes that you send me are returned with Love and with greater force, read a message that accompanied the description of the image from a fan page, which received many hearts .

With a hat and glasses, the “chihuahuan“She showed her curvy silhouette in a two-piece set while modeling sitting by the pool with an impressive view of the city in the background, Ninel Conde has also shared some of these sessions, mostly from the beach.

It should be said that Aracely Arambula She has been living in the United States for a long time with her two children, the pool inside her home has been the place where the “Face of the Herald“has been captured for the enjoyment of his followers.

The beautiful actress of “Dreamers“,” The ways of love “etc, maintains a statuesque silhouette after resuming a disciplined lifestyle, which has made it a favorite on social networks and particularly on Instagram.

The beauty of the interpreter of “Bad news“It has caused social media users to pay their full attention to it.

For her part, the “quiet” singer, who has distinguished herself by the beauty she possesses at 45 years old, one year younger than Aracely who is currently 46 years old, has maintained a stylized silhouette and is among the most beautiful artists medium.

Over time, Ninel Conde’s body has undergone certain transformations that would lead to versions of her passage through the operating room, although that has not prevented the ex-partner of José Manuel Figueroa from having several admirers on her social networks.

As for Aracely Arámbula, who was highlighted “Face of the Herald“In 1996, who today appears in the work” Why do men love cab ***? “, would take care of his figure until a few years ago.

The Telemundo actress herself would reveal that her role as a mother would have made her choose at some point between dedicating time to herself and being more present enjoying the early years of her two children, Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, the fruits of their past relationship. with the “Sun of Mexico”.

Now the chihuahuan, who will collaborate in productions like “La Patrona”, “The Doña“and” The Lord of the Skies “, his latest appearances on the small screen, has once again become an attractive symbol of beauty on stage.