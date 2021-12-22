Aracely Arámbula, blue outfit barely covers her figure | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, shows once again her statuesque figure in a cute blue outfit and captivated everyone by showing herself from a pool.

The Mexican actress, Aracely Arámbula has successfully defied the passage of time, the “ex of Luis Miguel” was featured in a recent photograph that circulates on the Instagram social network in one of the many fa pages dedicated to the 46-year-old famous.

It is worth mentioning that the “ex of Luis Miguel“, returned to take a strong relevance in the middle of the boom caused by the Luis Miguel bioseries.

#Tbt #RecordarEsVolverAVivir #Memories, read in the description that accompanies the snapshot of the “Chihuahuan”.

Aracely Arámbula, blue outfit barely covers her figure. Photo: Instagram Capture

The actress of “Why do men love cab ***?”, Aracely wears a coquettish two-piece set in aqua blue, revealing the envied measures that distinguish the famous from among the most beautiful on the web Social.

The prominent figure who became the “Face of the Herald“In 1996, she wears a very curvy silhouette that today, at 46, places her among the most beautiful in the world and that will lead her to accumulate various reactions in the middle of this postcard, as well as comments.

Waoooo waooo what a beautiful princess, Wow, read in some of the reactions.

Although the same Telemundo collaborator in projects like “The Doña“(2016-2020) and” La Patrona “(2013), would have recognized in past interviews to have abandoned a little to enjoy his facet as a mother, now, also mexican singer, does not ask anything of today’s famous young women.

The remembered actress of “Gardenias perfume“He knows how to make the best of it and grab all the attention, and it is that he has always distinguished himself as one of the entertainment figures, not only for his talent, but also for his charisma and his innumerable physical qualities, which he boasts to his followers .

The actress of remembered youth melodramas like “Dreamers“(1998-1999), where she played the role of” Maité Monteverde “, in addition to other productions such as” Las Vías del Amor “(2002-2003),” Abrazame muy fuerte “(200-2001),” Alma Rebelde “( 1999) among others, was the target of praise and praise in each of his publications.

Mother Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, sons of Luis Miguel, recently celebrated the birthday of their youngest son, who was turning 13 years old, in the middle of a great celebration accompanied by cake and several beautifully decorated donuts.

The little one, Miguel, was born on December 18, 2008, and is the second child to bear fruit in the relationship between Arámbula and “El Sol de México”.