Aracely Arámbula, with photo, calls for Carmen Salinas | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula dedicates a message to Carmen Salinas, the “Chule“He shared an emotional photo on Instagram in which he makes a call to all the fans of both, this in the midst of the delicate state of health of the 82-year-old actress, who is hospitalized after a stroke.

The actress, Aracely Arámbula, shared a snapshot from the Instagram account where she took the opportunity to dedicate some beautiful words of encouragement.

Aracely Arámbula who plays the role of “Sweet“in the play” Why do men love cab ***? “he launched a moving message in which he sent his best vibes to the known on television with the nickname of”The Corcholata“, with who appears on the postcard and to whom Aracely Arambula shows great affection.

Wishing you a speedy recovery, my beautiful Carmelita, praying for your #Health, I ask my beautiful #Arafamilia to join in prayer for the Health of our dear Carmelita Salinas, with whom I recently shared a scene and it gave me great joy to see her, as happy as ever, I hope she is improving and very soon we can have her with all the Health

Aracely Arámbula, with photo, calls for Carmen Salinas. Photo: Instagram Capture

The message reads that “ex of Luis Miguel“and mother of Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, shared 17 hours ago from his Instagram account.

The Internet celebrity, who until today has 5.8 million followers on the photo social network, Aracely Arámbula, received various comments from her followers who reacted with the same love with which she requested prayers for the health of the comedian.

Among the first reactions can be seen that of some of the colleagues in the media who would be moved by the words with which the presenter of “MasterChef Latino“, Arámbula Jaques, will accompany the image in black and white.

Carmen receives my blessings And a hug in the Spirit. friend in the love of Christ! The Lord is with you !! wrote @anel_norenamx, José José’s ex-wife, was one of the first to react to the message.

In God Sis and with that unshakable faith that our dear @ carmensalinas_56 taught us, wrote the actress @michellevieth

In some of the messages, users took the opportunity to flatter the beauty of the remembered actress from “The Doña“and” La Patrona “, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, thus loving messages are also appreciated towards the two figures on the screen.

Fantastic, IM like, Much Health to Carmen I love you !! Ahh how beautiful, They come out beautiful, you can read in the reactions.

The affection between the 46-year-old collaborator of works such as “Perfume de gardenias” became more noticeable in one of the Instagram stories where she appears with the deputy, apparently, in one of the television scenes in which both collaborated.

The interpreter of songs like “Bad news“, which will premiere in 2020, accompanied the photograph with the message” Prompt recovery, dear Carmen Salinas. ”

It was during this week of November that the producer, who was at home, was hospitalized, at the moment she is in intensive care, the medical prognosis is delicate since she is also going through a state of natural coma.