Aracely Arámbula from a balcony fully boasts her charms | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula became the center of attention after showing herself from a balcony with a tight garment with her charms on top. “The Chule“is a goddess in openings.

The actress Mexican, Aracely Arámbula always finds the best way to stand out, it was on this occasion that the actress of “Why do men love cab ***?” figure from a balcony with a dress that allowed to see beyond her sculptural silhouette.

“Luis Miguel’s ex“is one of the most beloved celebrities on Instagram, accumulating a total of 5.9 million subscribers, so his large virtual community faithfully follows his every step.

This, added to the great controversy that surrounds his life today is something that “mexican singer“He has taken advantage of the best possible way enchanting everyone in each of his publications.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH

Aracely Arámbula from a balcony shows off her charms to the full. Photo: Instagram Capture

A photograph of one of the queens of Mexican soap operas, Aracely Arámbula, who leaves more than one mesmerized with her beauty and spectacular silhouette.

“The chihuahuan“She is the owner not only of a talent that she has embodied in a large number of productions on television, theater and music, she is also one of the most beautiful figures in the entertainment industry in Mexico.

Recognition that for many of her loyal followers has been earned and proof of this would be a new postcard in which she appears completely girded by a dress that marked every part of her sculptural silhouette.

The 45-year-old star shows that she has become a faithful ally over time and after two children she has one of the most envied figures in entertainment.

The protagonist of series like “The Doña“and” La Patrona “is today one of the figures that captures all eyes, particularly that of her large virtual community.

One of the snapshots that the remembered person shared “Face of the Herald“(1996), appears in a dress with red flowers on a black background that completely highlights her curves which stole many hearts.

The star of the small screen who has collaborated in stories such as “The ways of love”, “Wild Heart”, “Prisoner of Love”, “Acapulco body and soul”, to mention some of the Televisa network, as well as productions of Telemundo is one of the favorites on the small screen.

Last 2020, the one born on March 6, 1975, launched the song “Bad news“, immediately generating various controversies on social networks after users suggested that the topic was dedicated to Luis Miguel.

After Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula’s mother refused to appear in Luis Miguel’s series: La Serie, the also presenter of “MasterChef Latino“She announced a few weeks ago that she would embody her own version of the romance with” El Sol “in a book written by herself.

So far, the “green-eyed” has not confirmed details about an upcoming return to the small screen, nor the possible projects in which it would participate.