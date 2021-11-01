Aracely Arámbula, “La Chule” Is it scary this Halloween? | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula appears in one of the images she recently shared on Instagram in which she appears with a purple wig and blue XL eyelashes that simulate the wings of a butterfly.

The “TV actress“, Aracely Arámbula, decided to share with her followers one of the outfits with which she would apparently celebrate Halloween on social networks, the photo shows an image of”The Chule“with a fun purple wig and a look that captivated her 5.8 million followers.

Aracely Arambula drew some black stripes on her lips to resemble a flirty doll that she fell in love with with her big green eyes.

Aracely Arámbula, “La Chule” Is this Halloween scary? Photo: Instagram Capture

The famous 46-year-old, “ex of Luis Miguel“He gave his followers funny moments by flooding their Instagram stories with various postcards showing a large number of costumes to celebrate this date, it should be remembered that currently” Ara “lives in the city of Los Angeles.

Currently, the actress of “Why Do Men Love Cab ***?” makes a tour of several cities in the United States, and it has been the same one who has happily shared her performance in the play in which she plays “Sweet“, with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta.

The one that was presenter of “Latin Master Chef “ He shared the image from his Instagram stories in which he also placed a label, surely one of the members of his large virtual community.

The “chihuahuan“He has become one of the most popular figures on the platform and is that the former actress of Televisa, who starred in her first leading role in”Dreamers“He stays very close to his fans to whom he has promised some other surprises.

In the middle of the date in which many of the figures in the middle take the opportunity to characterize themselves when celebrating this Halloween, Arámbula Jaques would not be left behind and shared with his faithful followers one of his many costumes. Would you recognize her?

Surely, the protagonist of novels like “La Patrona”, “The Doña“and” El Señor de los Cielos “, on Telemundo, would instill anything but fear among his great” ArAfamilia “as he calls his fans.

The interpreter of “Bad News” wears a very flirty little doll, as she appeared on other occasions, of which she also shared the photographs.

In other of them, you can see the mother of Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula as a beautiful catrina with her beautiful face covered in artistic make-up, as well as other hallucinatory postcards of the date of November 2, which is approaching.