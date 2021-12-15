Aracely Arámbula in a traditional look, pay tribute on video | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, is one of the “most coveted idols” and wore a regional outfit as she was one of those who attended on December 12 to congratulate the Virgin Mary, “The Chule“, left more than one of his followers with their mouths open.

The actress, Aracely Arámbula, whoever the “Face of the Herald of Mexico“In 1996, she has become one of the most loved celebrities not only for her talent, but for the beauty that still distinguishes her at 46 years of age.

Endowed with a strong personality, charisma and a set of indisputable physical traits, Aracely Arambula, reappears in a video that was shared from his Instagram account, the images recap the best moments of the beautiful “Chihuahuan”.

Aracely Arámbula with regional looks pay tribute in video. Photo: Instagram Capture

The also mexican singer, is shown in its most colorful facet with flower headdresses and regional outfits which the protagonist of “The Doña“and” La Patrona “, two of his successes on Telemundo, he has reiterated his faith on those occasions to interpret the mañanitas to La Virgen.

Proud to have you as an idol, you can read in the video that was dedicated to the 46-year-old famous.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who showed her devotion to the little virgin and would have shared some of her latest publications in which she shows a portrait of the Virgin Mary.

In other photos the “ex of Luis Miguel“Some of the moments in which he would collaborate in special programs honoring the great divine symbol of the Mexican people are appreciated.

It was the night of November 11 when thousands of Mexicans and celebrities congregated in the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City to bring the traditional mañanitas dedicated to the mother of all Mexicans at 12:00 hours.

The remembered “Televisa actress“, who appeared in various productions such as” Soñadoras “(1998-1999),” Las vias del Amor “(2002-2003)” Acapulco, body and soul “(1995), to mention a few, is one of those that Most come on this special date.

As the faithful believer has shown in several of her publications, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who also ventured as a presenter on “MasterChef Latino” and other productions such as ¡Viva la familia! … All baby, etc., seeks to project a very traditional Mexican image with very showy outfits and with a lot of color.

The one born on March 6, 1975, today is about to conclude her tour in the play “Why do men love cab ***?” which will close with a flourish in his hometown.