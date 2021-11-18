Aracely Arámbula as a doll in pastel, wears a black dress | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula reappears in a Photography in which she wears a flirty black dress with a wide skirt that exposed some of her qualities causing a stir in the followers of a fan page: “What in“the publication reads.

The “TV actress“, Aracely Arámbula, who forged her career in the ranks of Televisa with novels such as” Soñadoras “, a project in which she established herself as a youth star actress, and later starred in” Las vias del amor “with Jorge Salinas, among many other productions.

“The Chule“It would leave netizens breathless from a fan page that relives one of the various moments of the also protagonist of”The Doña“, one of the great successes of Aracely Arámbula in the production company,” Telemundo “.

Aracely Arámbula as a pastel doll, wears a black dress. Photo: Instagram Capture

In a black lace ensemble with beaded accents, the “ex of Luis Miguel“She became the target of praise and praise, it should be said that the beautiful 46-year-old actress is one of the most acclaimed on social networks and particularly on Instagram where she already has 5.8 million subscribers.

It would not take long for the comments and praise towards Aracely Arámbula Jaques to take time to arrive from the users of the Instagram platform, accumulating a total of 754 likes.

Beautiful forever, Look great, Wow, wow, Pretty lady, Beautiful and very s3xy lady, read in the comments they dedicated to the “Chihuahuan”.

The interpreter of “Altagracia Sandoval placeholder image“In two seasons of the series-novel made from 2016 to 2020,” La Doña “, based on the novel” Doña Bárbara “, flew the net in a flirtatious set that shows her sculptural silhouette.

The now popular actress of the staging “Why do men love heads?” He combined his outfit with a pair of black sneakers that can be seen in the photograph where Arámbula Jaques appears in full body.

The interpreter of “Bad news“, a single released by the mother of two children in 2020, at which time the lyrics caused great controversy due to its past relationship with the” Sol de México “, continues to be one of the show’s favorite figures.

The “Face of the Herald“From 1996, he makes a successful tour of the United States in the play inspired by the book by Sherry Argov, and in which he shares credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta, with whom he has traveled to places such as Atlanta, Las Vegas, Houston , Texas, San Diego and several other locations.