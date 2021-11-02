Aracely Arámbula with “La Llorona”, sets up Halloween dinner | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula shared a series of stories in which she showed how much she enjoys combining traditions, on this occasion, she would celebrate Halloween “Halloween“So he prepared the table with very thematic details

The “TV actress“, Aracely Arámbula, has shared a series of images and Instagram stories in which she shows how she celebrates Halloween night and the November 2, a date that dresses Mexico with folklore and tradition to celebrate the beings who have already left.

“The Chule“He set up a very original table with a great decoration in which he combined both celebrities, undoubtedly the Televisa actress, in”Dreamers“,” Las Vías del Amor “or” Hug me very strong “, among others, shares the great talent with his 5.8 million followers from his official Instagram account.

While the recording showed each of the details of the decoration, a theme with the song of “La Llorona“, interpreted by Ángela Aguilar, was listened to emotionally musicalizing the set of stories.

The images captured in the video of the actress for “Why do men love cab ***?” It boasted a large table accompanied by gloomy items, including cal @ ver @ s, skulls, silver chandeliers and candles held by a skeletal hand.

Like a dining room from beyond the grave, the guests at the table displayed skeletons on the same chairs as the 46-year-old famous, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, covered with supposed cobwebs providing greater realism to its decoration.

A luxurious silver-colored crockery would wait for deadly diners to enjoy the evening, even if the “chihuahuan“He did not specify for whom he would have prepared the special night.

What there is no doubt according to the same presenter of “MasterChef Latino“Aracely Arámbula is that these are dates in which she always tries to bring out her funny side with original costumes.

As well as the inevitable characterizations of the popular catrinas, such traditional characters that invade Mexico during these festivities, as well as the photos that several celebrities have shared through their social networks.

The protagonist of “The Doña“or” La Patrona “, who currently lives in Los Angeles, is one of those who on more occasions has disguised herself or has captured Mexican traditions on her face.