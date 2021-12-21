Aracely Arámbula from the bathtub “La Chule” shows off her back | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula caused quite a sensation in a photo circulating on a popular platform, while taking a relaxing bubble bath in the tub, “The Chule“He exposed his back and enchanted everyone.

Aracely Arámbula from the tub “La Chule” shows off her back. Photo: Instagram Capture

The also interpreter of “Bad news“, she has stood out for her great beauty and envied silhouette at 46 years old.

Our beautiful taking a delicious foam bath, reads the description of the message.

It is worth mentioning that the remembered “Face of the Herald“from (1996), Aracely Arámbula has become one of the favorites of the Instagram social network in which she frequently stays very close to her 5.8 million subscribers.

It did not take long for the curious on the social network to react to the postcard of the “ex of Luis Miguel“, to whom they dedicated risque compliments accompanied by emojis of hearts and faces.

The now popular actress of “Why do men love cab *** ?, play in which she gives life to” Dulce “and shares the stage with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta, is one of the most prominent figures in the show.

The one born on March 6, 1975, made a tour of several cities in the United States in which she took the work based on the book by Sherry Argov, this while many of her followers hope to be able to enjoy it again on television, until now , “Ara” closed with a flourish the staging in his hometown where today he can finally enjoy his family.