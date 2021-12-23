Aracely Arámbula relives the best “Bad News” in one year | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, monopolized the glances on stage a year ago, a moment that was relived by her own “chihuahuan“It was a year since he sang the best”.Bad news“,

The actress Mexican, Aracely Arámbula, shared in her Instagram stories a video that she revived a year ago in which she dedicates the topic “Bad news”, it was so much the feeling that many related the lyrics as a hint to Luis Miguel.

It was in 2020 that Aracely Arambula He released the controversial lyrics in which he refers to the fact that he would already overcome one of his past relationships and is now in his best moment, while his ex-partner is the opposite according to the melody.

Aracely Arámbula relives the best “Bad News” in one year. Photo: Instagram Capture

“The Chule“, who evidently maintains a spectacular silhouette at 46, wears a tight black velvet bodysuit that covered her arms and highlighted silver-colored decorations on the upper part.

The voice of the Televisa actress captured the attention along with her stylized legs and black boots that the “ex del Sol de México” wore above the knee.

From the outset the song performed by the actress of “Dreamers“and” Las Vías del Amor “, gave what to speak after that many will remember their past with the” Mexican-Puerto Rican star “, who had an intense romance between 2005 and 2009 of which many assure, would culminate in a supposed wedding .

What has never really been fully proven, although an undeniable fact was the two children that resulted from that relationship, Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, whom the actress of “Why do men love cab ***? ” dedicates his delivery.

The presenter of “MasterChef Latino“She has also ventured into the world of music with three studio albums:” Solo tuya “, which even earned her a” Billboard Award “, in addition to” S3xy “and” Línea de Oro “.

I have bad news, it was not so bad for me without you, nor did you miss me, nor did you hurt me, nor did you hurt me, says Aracely Arámbula in her interpretation … If you thought yourself “unforgettable” since you see that it is not like that, “read another song line.

Later, it would be the own interpreter of “La Doña” and “La Patrona” who would share her impressions in the Mexican program “Venga la Alegría”.