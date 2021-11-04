Aracely Arámbula, tight black dress confirms her beauty | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, wears a tight black dress with which once again confirms her beauty, the “chihuahuan“She has a curvy silhouette that catches the eye.

The singer, Aracely Arámbula, proved once more because the nickname “The Chule“It suits her more than well, it was a tight black dress that highlighted the charms of the actress from” La Doña “and” La Patrona “, two of her latest productions on Telemundo.

The also famous 46-year-old, Aracely Arambula, who appeared in some episodes of “The Lord of the Skies”, appears in an Instagram photo where he appears in a tight black dress that left everyone more than captivated.

Aracely Arámbula, tight black dress confirms her beauty. Photo: Capture

With a design that exposed the shoulders and neck of the social media celebrity, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, featured in a snapshot shared from a fanpage dedicated to the Televisa actress.

Arámbula Jaques, who will appear in productions such as “Dreamers“,” Rebel soul “,” The ways of love “,” Wild heart “, among many other melodramas, he also wore a wide belt that framed the area of ​​his waist.

A large skirt and matching micro shorts showed the legs of the imposing interpreter of “Altagracia Sandoval placeholder image“which made her the target of praise and praise across the platform.

How beautiful, Very beautiful heart, Very beautiful, As beautiful as always, Feeling s3xy you are not very s3nsu @ ly beautiful lady, It is normal in women, they are natural ways of being a beautiful woman.

Today the collaborator of the play “Why do men love cab ***?” She let her beautiful blonde hair down and added the key accessory pair with a pair of dark gloves with a large gold trim that ran down the star’s arm and wrist.

The presenter of “MasterChef Latino“, who has also collaborated in various programs, always manages to attract attention, both for her beauty and for her controversial love life.

Although Arámbula Jaques has always been distinguished for being one of the few celebrities who lead their personal lives with total discretion, Luis Miguel’s series would place the “ex of Luis Miguel” in the White.

Before the premiere of the third and final season of Netflix fiction, it was Aracely who expressed her opinion.

The interpreter of topics such as “Bad News”, clearly showed her position regarding the recent episodes presented, as well as the decision not to appear in them.