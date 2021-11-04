Aracely Arámbula opens her robe in session and steals hearts | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula is one of the entertainment figures capable of causing several sighs and it was one of the sessions in which “The Chule“she showed her charms by opening her robe from an Instagram account

The actress, Aracely Arámbula, appears in a photo session that circulates from one of the fanpages dedicated to the “Chihuahuan” who stole many hearts.

In the set of images, Aracely Arambula, figure with a robe and interiors in champagne color, the “singer“Originally from Chihuahua, she caught the eye with a series of postures with which she left her followers more than delighted.

Aracely Arámbula opens her robe in session and steals hearts. Photo: Instagram Capture

The celebrity of social networks and particularly of Instagram where to date she has 5.8 million followers, caused various reactions and praise in which they reiterated how beautiful she looked, accumulating a total of 521 likes.

The “ex of Luis Miguel“She became the target of praise and praise, it must be said that the beautiful 46-year-old actress remains in force in the medium and is currently collaborating in the play” Why do men love cab ***? “in the one that shares credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta.

The “Face of the Herald“From 1996, he makes a successful tour of the United States in the play inspired by the book by Sherry Argov, and in which he shares credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta, with whom he has traveled to places such as Atlanta, Las Vegas, Houston , Texas, San Diego and several other locations.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who will interpret “Altagracia Sandoval” in two seasons of the series-novel made from 2016 to 2020, “The Doña“, based on the novel” Doña Bárbara “, the network flew in a flirty clear ensemble that, in addition to letting out its attributes, showed its sculptural silhouette.

The presenter of “MasterChef Latino“He conjugated his outfit with only a pair of earrings which he wears when arranging his hair for photographs in a video that was shared in the same publication.

The mother of two children, Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula sparked a great controversy over her past relationship with him “Sun of Mexico“, whose third and final season of the plot recently premiered.

The actress of telenovelas such as “La Doña”, “La Patrona”, and “Señor de los Cielos”, Telemundo productions, did not figure in the story and it was she who recently revealed the reasons.

The Televisa actress, remembered for appearing in productions such as “Soñadoras”, “Wild Heart”, “The ways of love”, among others, hinted that it would have been her own decision since “having been part of life, not it means being part of their projects “, referring to LuisMi as she would reveal in previous positions.