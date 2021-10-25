Aracely Arámbula became the center of attention after trying to cover up the identity of one of her children while in Los Angeles, California. Among reporters, the actress and singer took out her most maternal side to prevent them from taking photos or video of the also son of Luis Miguel, of whom he has done the impossible so that they lead a life away from the media and as intimate as possible. However, opinions are divided, because between the attempt to protect the boy and the duty of the reporters, Aracely is accused of attacking one of them, although there are those who defend her when they see the images of how they opened the door of their truck for getting a family photo.

“Shut him down,” she yelled before walking away from the place. Faced with the situation that sparked a battle between the media and the actress, Arámbula issued a statement through her lawyer to express her opinion on the matter. “The invasion of the privacy and private life of people under the absurd argument of -freedom of expression- and -access to information-, has exceeded limits and reaching harassment out of all modesty”, you can read.

The document, letterhead with “pous Abogados”, continues: “Now, in addition, there has been disrespect towards minors who are treated as if they were a novel object as a consequence of the fame of their parents, causing them emotional instability due to harassment and causing irreparable damage to their integrity, completely omitting and seriously violating the principles of fundamental human rights ”.

Regarding freedom of expression, they added: “It is not about censorship as some accuse, the qualification and attempt to do so is sterile, it is merely the observance, among others of those already mentioned, of the rights of the personality and image of the individuals, prerogatives that must be respected for the sake of a healthy coexistence ”.

Aracely Arámbula has been in charge of keeping her children’s lives in the greatest possible privacy. On very rare occasions he agreed to pose with them and show their faces. Even in his social networks he prevents the identity of the two children he had during his relationship with Luis Miguel from being seen, a subject in which he is very sensitive.

The singer also has not commented on it other than the words in the statement issued by her lawyer. Instead, he is still happy for the presentation he had with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia at the Balboa Theater in San Diego, California.

