Aracely Arámbula How serious is your health condition?

Aracely Arámbula broke the silence and in a recent interview “The Chule“, revealed what would be the therapy to which he underwent to recover after a relapse in his health.

The actress, Aracely Arámbula, who is currently collaborating on the play “‘Why do men love cab ***? Where he shares credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta, recently reappeared in an interview in which he addressed more details about his health after having confirmed that it tested positive.

A few weeks ago, the “ex of Luis Miguel“It worried everyone after appearing with oxygen in one of the photos he shares on his social networks, currently, this is his state of health, the 46-year-old famous shared.

Thank God, I’m fine, notice that we returned from Chicago from the tour, very cool the theaters are full, thank you for going to all these beautiful people …

The remembered actress of “The Doña“(2016-2020) and” La Patrona “, (2013), who also collaborated in the production of” El Señor de los Cielos “, (2018), commented on the reason why it appeared with oxygen, which gave rise to rumors of a possible contagion.

And with the climate changes, you know the height of Mexico is always a little difficult, so when I arrived on Monday, I got a bit of the flu but I’m already super well, so that’s why I started that therapy for a little while to strengthen, vitamin C, all very careful

The colleague of the stars, whom many remember in “Dreamers“(1998-1999), his first youth star, thanked all those who have been concerned about his health and even pointed out that some of his colleagues have expressed concern.

Thanks to all who have been concerned, because even my friend Rodrigo Vidal wrote to me, I say, no Rodrí, I am always with modern parenting things that I show through my networks and my Instagram.

On the other hand, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who has a brother doctor, Leonardo Arámbula Jaques, who is the general practitioner of the presenter of “MasterChef Latino” and of the whole family, would have recommended this procedure to improve the health of the “chihuahuan“.

I was teaching them a molecular therapy that now Leo is that he takes care of me from everything to everything, he commented.

Do you have everything in order?

In the midst of the strong health crisis that has been experienced in recent years, Aracely Arámbula, was questioned about whether she has already put all her assets in order in the event of a fatality, this, due to the high risk that the contagions have been They have claimed several human lives, to which she replied: