On October 28, the streaming platform Netflix premiered the third and final season of Luis Miguel, the series, a project that told the whole life of “El Sol”, from his childhood to the present, no matter how hard some moments lived by the singer.

However, fans of this production questioned the reason why Aracely Arámbula, her partner from 2005 to 2009, with whom she had two children, did not appear: Miguel, born on January 1, 2007, and Daniel, born on January 18, 2007. December 2008.

“I made that decision because for a long time I had been asking his people (Luis Miguel), his lawyer, to please not go and get our story because I knew they were going to take his life. Our story is an incredibly wonderful story, but they weren’t going to tell it the way it was because they didn’t live it, “he said.

This probable deformation of his love story did not like “La Chule”, because “they had many things to show off” in the life of “El Sol”, in addition to the fact that those in charge of telling it would be the writers, a situation that bothered him because neither she nor her ex-partner have counted it.

Because of this, he preferred to keep it a “secret”, since only the former partner and very close people know her, so he preferred to keep it this way.

“Some writers from this production house were going to tell it. If I don’t tell them that story or he doesn’t tell them, it won’t be as the story is and they will have touches of what he half knew. But nobody knows it because they are very beautiful things that we and the people very close to us experience, but those people were not going to tell about it. I think it did not correspond. What I asked of them is not to take that part out because it is a very beautiful part, very valuable for me, for him. So that they took their lives, they had many things to show off, “explained Arámbula.

Finally, he rejected the version of the existence of an alleged confidentiality contract that he signed with Luis Miguel, which prevented him from having other romantic partners and talking about his life, and assured that it was only a myth built by the people and the media.

“That contract does not exist. I have no contract for anything. There is nothing, it is a myth, it is nonsense; There is no contract with me. I am a free person to speak what I want, “said” La Chule. “

Said statement was added to the words of Arturo Carmona and the supposedly secret affair he had with Aracely Arámbula due to the alleged restrictions of Luis Miguel. Despite the constant criticism and discomfort they felt about the issue, it was not the reason why they ended their relationship.

According to Carmona’s statements on Fernando Lozano’s program, the actress allowed Luis Miguel to stay in the house he shared with Arturo when the “Sun of Mexico” went to visit his children.