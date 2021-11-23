Aracely Arámbula would have a new face. Is she prey to the scalpel? | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula seems to release a new face and that is how she reappeared on Instagram, which caused surprise among her followers.

The “actress“Aracely Arámbula, featured in a video in which she wears a completely different face, with a touch of humor, the actress of”The Doña“shared to his followers a publication in which he looks like a completely different image

#infiltrated #funny #Cool #arafamilia #Filters #Fyp #Kisses #Loveyou #Blessings and #loveyourself, it reads in the publication of the “Chihuahuan”.

The gorgeous, Aracely Arambula, showed his new face to his 5.9 million followers which inevitably stole some smiles from a big fan club

Aracely Arámbula would have a new face. Is she prey to the scalpel? Capture Instagram

Everything derived when “The Chule“, he applied a funny filter to a video from his Instagram account, the little video brought a moment of humor to the great virtual community of”The Patron“, Arámbula’s character in a Telemundo novel series.

They are already going through the net filters, I don’t see anything like that, points out the 46-year-old famous, while throwing some smiles at the camera.

Immediately, the publication shared 11 hours ago, accumulated 9, 638 likes and various comments and reactions from colleagues in the media and close friends to the “youth actress“in soap operas like”Dreamers“(1998).

JAJAJAJAJAAJ I adore you, Unique, Beautiful, Hahahaha I love you, I LOVE YOUR VIDEOS THEY MAKE ME MORE THAN THE DAY, Hahaha, I love you, Bella, I love you, I LOVE YOU YOU ARE THE BESTRRR, Excellent, I LOVE YOU, it is appreciated in the comments.

The interpreter of “Bad news“, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, has become a popular figure on social networks where she constantly shares images and videos.

In recent months, the “chihuahuan“He has shared with his community of subscribers the great success he has had in the work in which he participates” Why do men love cab ***? “

The work inspired by the book by Sherry Argov, which has been staged on more than one occasion, and in which Aracely Arámbula currently shares credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta, has been presented on a tour of several cities in the United States. United.

The presenter of “MasterChef Latino“He recently surprised by announcing that he would launch his own version of his story with Luis Miguel.

It should be remembered that the “ex of Luis Miguel“, with whom he had a romance between 2005 and 2009 approximately, he mentioned that after avoiding appearing in the bioseries of the interpreter, he intends to capture in some chapters of his story with the father of his two children: Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula.

The also actress of other works such as “Gardenias perfume“To mention a few, he declared that his story with the” Sol de México “was very beautiful and that it would first be shared with his children before taking it to the pages of his own biography.