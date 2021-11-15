Aracely Arámbula captivated everyone at La Doña with a black robe | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula captivated the public in one of her latest productions on the small screen, Doña “Altagracia Sandoval”, left everyone breathless by appearing in a black robe lace in the middle of the scene.

At 46 years old, the “actress“Aracely Arámbula, has shown to have a spectacular silhouette for her fans, it was in a photograph in which”The Chule“appears in a flirty black robe that drove Instagram users crazy.

The singer mexican, Aracely Arambula, wore a tight garment with lace while appearing in one of the scenes that made up the production based on the novel, “The Doña“.

The “ex of Luis Miguel“Whoever had a relationship with him”Sun“From 2005 to 2009, he swept the publication he shared on his Instagram stories where today he has great popularity, adding 5.8 million subscribers to this day.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH

Aracely Arámbula in a flirty black gown drives Instagram crazy. Photo: Capture

Being one of the most beloved figures of the show, users filled the interpreter with “Bad news“with several emojis hearts and flames in addition to 1,783 likes, referring to how beautiful she looked in the snapshot that circulated from a fan page dedicated to the muse of” ArAfamilia “, as she calls her fans.

Amore, The most beautiful thing that I will see this day, Hello, what a beautiful friend, Beautiful, What a beauty of a woman, Bu3n! Ss! Ma, is appreciated in the messages that her followers dedicated.

It should be remembered that Aracely Arámbula Jaques, collaborated in recent years with the Telemundo network, although in the beginning she forged a great career in Televisa with great productions.

The beauty “chihuahuan“She embodied the strong and captivating” Altagracia Sandoval “character who gave life to a” vigilante “in two seasons, (2016-2020), she drove her loyal audience crazy in several of the scenes in which she appears showing some of her charms in a cute black interior.

The fiction, from “The Doña“Based on the novel written by” Rómulo Gallegos “,” Doña Bárbara “was a great success in the career of Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who stood out in melodramas on Televisa when she obtained her first leading role in telenovelas such as” Soñadoras “in 1998 , and later “The ways of love”.

The outstanding “Rostro del Heraldo” in 1996, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, also stood out in productions of the US network in productions such as “El Señor de los Cielos”.

The now-based in Los Angeles, who will collaborate as a presenter on the kitchen reality show, “MasterChef Latino”, has visited several cities in the United States on the tour of the play, “Why do men love cabins? **? “

Arámbula Jaques, plays the role of “Sweet“in the staging in which he shares the scene with Maurcio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta

Since 2014, the mother of two children; Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula have participated in this staging in which they have collaborated with figures such as Gabriel Soto, David Zepeda, the latter, with whom she even became romantically related.