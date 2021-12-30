Aracely Arámbula Does your son inherit Luis Miguel in voice? | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula had two children together with Luis Miguel: Miguel and Daniel Gallegó Arámbula, the children of famous people would inherit the talent of the “Sol de México”.

The “Mexican television actress“, Aracely Arámbula, seems not to be the only artist at home since one of her young children seems to have inherited the artistic gifts of her parents.

An unpublished video that circulates on social networks amazed everyone by the gifts of the son of Aracely Arambula Who today is already a 13-year-old teenager, the couple’s second child was born on December 18, 2008.

Daniel Gallego Arámbula, was one of the two fruits of the romance that arose between 2005 and 2009, between Aracely Arámbula Jaques and Luis Miguel, the little one would have left everyone speechless with his voice, something that greatly surprised the singer’s fans after “The Chule“share the video from his social media account.

Aracely Arámbula Does your son inherit Luis Miguel in voice? Photo: Instagram Capture

Until today, Aracely Arámbula, has prevented her children from being part of public life and constantly protects their identity, however, that does not mean that at certain times, the “ex of Luis Miguel“decide to share some details about their life on your social networks.

It was last 2016 when the famous soap opera actress like “Dreamers“(1998-1999), he shared a recording in which he showed the abilities of the youngest of his children.

In the images that circulate, Daniel is seen sitting on the edge of a pool and with a microphone in hand, the minor interprets the song: “Can’t stop the feeling” by Justin Timberlake.

I love you, her mother commented, proud of the performance as she recorded the moment with her cell phone.

It is worth mentioning that although many of her followers will probably try to find the recording on the actress’s Instagram account of “Why do men love cab ***?”, The video is no longer available.

However, some of those who had the opportunity to listen to him at the time say that the little boy inherited his father’s talent.

However, so far it is unknown if the leading actress of “The Doña“She will encourage her son to start a career in show business, although the loving and dedicated mother is sure to support her children in their every dream.

The “46 year old famous“, who leaves everyone captivated by his photo sessions on social networks, has become one of the most acclaimed on Instagram and his story with Luis Miguel, in addition to the children between them, mostly arouses curiosity about the life of the also “mexican singer“.

The “green-eyed” recently celebrated the 13th birthday of her son, the presenter of “MasterChef Latino“She shared several images from her stories showing some cakes, donuts with Christmas figures as well as various party decorations, showing that she is a very traditional and loving mom.