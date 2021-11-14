Aracely Arámbula, with charms at the door, wears a red dress | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula is one of the most beloved actresses of the show, her beauty once again captivated everyone by wearing a red dress with charms at the door, “La Chule” drove users of the well-known Instagram platform crazy.

The “Mexican actress“, Aracely Arámbula, appeared again in a snapshot in which she appears in a tight red dress with which she captured the attention of her loyal 5.8 million subscribers on the application.

Aracely Arámbula with charms at the door, wears a red dress. Photo: Instagram Capture

The talented and beautiful actress of Televisa and Univisión, who currently plays “Sweet“in the successful staging” Why do men love cab ***? “Aracely Arámbula Jaques, left everyone speechless.

#happy #weekend my beautiful #Arafamilia wishing you all the positive energy and #goodvibras #kiss #surprises very #Cool for everyone dressed in red that I love, a very cute design of @patricia_nacimiento @genaromaldo of our dear Patricia #Blessings #LosAmo

The interpreter of “Altagracia Sandoval placeholder image“She left everyone speechless in a red lace ensemble that fitted her slim silhouette, immediately her virtual community reacted to the beauty”chihuahuan“.

Doña, Bella herma, Cachiss but that chuladaaa, The beautiful one, Very adorable, Bellaaa, I wish you all the best in life my beautiful Ara, much success in everything, Red is my favorite color Ara.

The snapshot shared 14 hours ago caused 54, 557 likes in the publication of the famous 46-year-old who was initially recognized as the “Face of the Herald” in 1996.

With a successful tour of the United States, the one now “based in Los Angeles, California”, along with her two children, shares credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta in the staging inspired by the work of Sherry Argov.

After forging a career in the world of soap operas, with titles like “Dreamers“,” Las Vías del Amor “,” Hug me very strong “in which she even shared credits with Carmen Salinas, the Televisa actress, has ventured into other disciplines.

With participation in Telemundo productions in stories such as “The Doña“,” La Patrona “and” El Señor de los Cielos “, Aracely Arámbula, has served as a singer and it was last 2020 when she released the song” Bad news “.

Song that aroused much speculation due to its past relationship with the Sun of Mexico, they say, the “ex of Luis Miguel“, would have dedicated the letter to the” Mexican star “.

The also presenter of “MasterChef Latino“(2018) and other programs that include, Long live the family! … Every baby, Woman, real life cases, etc. remains in force in the medium and does not rule out a return to the world of soap operas.