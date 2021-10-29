Aracely Arámbula, is “Bad News” for Luis Miguel | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula reappears in a new video that she shares on Instagram: I have “Bad news” says the “The Chule“. They could be for Luis Miguel.

The television actress, Aracely Arámbula, reappeared in one of her videos on Instagram and her message would not please “Sol de México” much.chihuahuan“I would throw a hint again.

I have bad news, it was not so bad without you, nor did you miss me, nor did you hurt me, nor did you hurt me, says Aracely Arámbula in her interpretation.

Aracely Arámbula, is “Bad news” for Luis Miguel. Photo: Instagram Capture

Clad in a black outfit, the beautiful actress from “Why do men love cab ***? Reappears in a new video she shared on her Instagram stories where she performs an extract from one of the last singles she released in 2020 .

Aracely Arambula, who has also ventured into the world of music with three studio albums: “Solo tuya”, which even earned her a “Billboard Award“, in addition to” S3xy “and” Línea de Oro “.

It was the lyrics of his most recent song “Bad news” that caused a strong controversy when pointing, it would be dedicated to the interpreter of “Turn around” It could be?

If you thought “unforgettable” since you see that it is not like that, it reads in another line of the song.

After the artist of 46 years, to promote this new release, the controversy was sparked by the emergence of countless versions about the strong hint that the presenter of “MasterChef Latino“He dedicated to his ex-partner and father of his two children: Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula

And not to mention the second stanza that makes up the lyrics of this melody, where the “ex of Luis Miguel“, seems to describe a” bad streak “which coincides with the strong crisis that Gallego Basteri would go through, from whom he separated in 2009.

The separation became known a year after having brought into the world the second son between them, Daniel, Gallego Arámbula, 12 years old.

“I don’t even ask about you

It is seen that you are not so happy

You didn’t forget me, you didn’t get over what I gave you

On the other hand, all this time I didn’t even remember you ”

It should be clarified, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, has never addressed the issue of “King Star“except to show the null relationship he has with the two children in common, and until a few months ago he reiterated,” it would not appear in the third and final season of Luis Miguel: The Series.

The story between the remembered protagonist of soap operas on Televisa with titles like “Dreamers“,” Las Vías del Amor “, in addition to” Abrazame muy fuerte “among other melodramas, began her romance with LuisMi around 2005, after two children, strong rumors of a separation began to sound.

So far, the reasons why the prominent “Rostro del Heraldo” in 2006 separated from the singer of Puerto Rican origin and with whom he filed “maintenance” lawsuits are unknown.

Aracely Arámbula supported her position before Micky’s plot on Netflix through a lawyer, to prevent the use of her image, name or any reference to herself in the last and third season of the autobiography of “Sol”.