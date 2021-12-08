Aracely Arámbula in tight blue dress reveals big secret | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, is shown in a tight blue dress and uncovers a great secret that revealed the keys to her marked silhouette.

The Mexican actress, Aracely Arámbula, reappears in a video that was shared from her Instagram account in which she appears with her colleague, Anastasia Acosta.

Aracely Arambula embodies the character of “Sweet“in the staging” Why do men love bitches? “, a work that will close the tour in the hometown of the” Chihuahuan “, who apparently will take advantage of the holiday season to celebrate it with her family and children .

“The Chule“, a nickname given to her by her undeniable beauty, shared a funny video of Tik Tok who can simultaneously see his 5, 9 million subscribers on Instagram.

What do you bring? My Tachis #Nothing I do not bring #Nothing #theatre #Show #Tour # Super #Cool @anastasia_oficial_ #porqueloshombresamanalascabronas #theatre @ruben_lara_, read in the message that accompanies the description of the video.

Aracely Arámbula uncovers secrets of a statuesque silhouette. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “television actress“who will appear in productions like”Dreamers“,” Hug me very strong “,” Las Vías del Amor “, among many others, has been distinguished by its slender silhouette and spectacular measurements, standing out among the most beautiful figures in show business at 46 years of age.

The “ex of Luis Miguel“who seems to have regained her measurements, appeared with her partner in the work in a dress with a hip-length corset and a long maxi skirt.

The video accumulated a total of 755. 694 views and various comments in which users showed all their love and dedicated various messages and emojis to the remembered protagonist of “The Doña“and” La Patrona “from the Telemundo network.

I love you, Hae, They pass, The most important person in my life is you, How cute and beautiful, The Adorooo, I love you, Hahahaha love u, it reads in the publication.

The mother of Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, commented on the reason why he appeared with oxygen, which gave rise to rumors of a possible contagion, the interpreter of “Bad news“clarified everything in Ventaneando.

And with the climate changes, you know the height of Mexico is always a little difficult, so when I arrived on Monday, I got a bit of the flu but I’m already super fine, so that’s why I started that therapy for a little while to strengthen, vitamin C, all very careful.

The actress revealed other plays such as “Perfume de gardenias”, who was nominated for the Billboard Awards in three categories, “Best album”, “Best duo” and “Best regional Mexican song.”