Aracely Arámbula models as a gift at the foot of the Christmas tree | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula was one of the celebrities who shared a little of what was her beautiful Christmas evening, a photograph would be the sample of this beautiful moment.

The actress Aracely Arámbula, featured in a new postcard in which she appears with a beautiful Christmas tree in the background adorned with large figures of candies between red and silver spheres, as well as a large silver reindeer on one side of the photo.

Happier than ever, Aracely Arambula She showed off in a light black look made up of black trousers with white trim and a matching blouse, from which you can see the int3r! or garment she was wearing underneath.

#merrychristmas, my #Arafamilia bella #infinitas #bendiciones can be read in the publication, which was accompanied by several emojis of red hearts.

Aracely Arámbula models as a gift at the foot of the Christmas tree. Photo: Instagram Capture

The postcard of “The Chule“It was shared 12 hours ago and accumulated a total of 37. 874 I like it, added to several reactions from its large virtual community, who faithfully follow in the footsteps of”Candy“, character in the play” Why do men love cab ***? “

The colleague of Anastasia Acosta and Mauricio Ochmann in the acclaimed staging gave his followers a big smile by showing off his beautiful profile with a very beach hat and with which he stole the attention of the camera, also his flirty pet also modeled together to the faithful assiduous to the dogs.

“Merry Christmas and many blessings for you friend and all your family, Merry Christmas my cute man! Much love there, My Ara bellaaaa !!! I adore you, I am your # 1 fan, Hello dear aracelyarambula have a merry Christmas! !! ” You can read the first reactions in the publication of the famous 46-year-old.

They were just some of the various comments that are read through the publication shared by the remembered actress of “Dreamers“,” The ways of Love “,” Hold me very tight.

The presenter of “MasterChef Latino” also showed other postcards in which she appears with her family as the famous actress from Telemundo productions such as “The Doña“,” La Patrona “and” El Señor de los Cielos “.

Just a few days ago, the beautiful “chihuahuan“, Aracely Arámbula, began with several celebrations, since in addition to closing the staging in her native Chihuahua with a flourish, the singer of” Bad News “celebrated the birthday of her second son: Miguel.

The little one, born on December 18, 2018, the result of the relationship between Aracely Arámbula Jaques and Luis Miguel.