Aracely Arámbula, divine in red leather and a giraffe in photo | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, appears in one of the many photographs that circulate on a well-known platform and she does so wearing a red leather dress and accompanied by a giraffe.

The actress Aracely Arámbula, who was born on March 6, 1975, appears in one of the various photos that circulate from a fan page and the reactions will not wait for the “ex of Luis Miguel“.

With a red leather maxi dress ultra adjusted to her figure, “La Chule“, modeled for the camera and showed off her slim silhouette, the reactions for the famous 46-year-old were swift.

The “mexican singer“, who in 2020 launched the theme” Bad News “, modeled in a session in which he caused some controversial comments.

However, among the main ones, the beauty of Arámbula stood out, “mother of Luis Miguel’s children“, who appears on the postcard described with the legend:” Everything is passenger !! “

“I adore you !!, Very pretty, Hayyyy but how beautiful how perfect how well posaaa what a super beauty there is that jiraga if she knows how to model, I love you obviously you are the perfect and beautyaaa beautiful and MY BRIDE, read in some of the messages dedicated from a fan page inspired by the theater actress “.

Aracely Arámbula who collaborated in a recent tour of the play “Why do men love the cab ***? In which she plays the character of” Dulce “along with Anastasia Acosta and Mauricio Ochmann, has participated as a faithful activist in pro caring for animals.

It is not the first time that the “instagram celebrity“In which it accumulates 5.9 million subscribers, it takes advantage of its influence to carry out campaigns in favor of the care of the species.

In past publications, he has even appeared with half of his face painted with the face of some kind of feline.

The protagonist of novels like “The Doña“from Telemundo, where she played the unforgettable” Altagracia Sandoval “, has spoken out in favor of wildlife.

And it is that not only the “chihuahuan“Aracely Arámbula Jaques, has boasted the great love for her pets, with whom she has been seen in some publications.

He has also collaborated as the image in some videos where he promotes the care of various species thanking some sites that are dedicated to their care and preservation.

Because the host of “MasterChef Latino”, who forged her career on Televisa in productions such as “Soñadoras”, “Acapulco, Body and Soul” followed by many others, has also contributed her bit in caring for nature.