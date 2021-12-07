Aracely Arámbula What level of studies does La Chule have? | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula decided to pursue the dream of being a great actress, and behind the successful woman that she is today, “The Chule“He has come a long way to achieve improvement.

The “Mexican actress“, Aracely Arámbula, who today appears in the play” Why do men love cab ***? “And also in” Perfume de Gardenias “, continues on tour filling stages in the United States, and is currently one of the actresses with great experience in the entertainment world.

The famous 46-year-old, Aracely Arambula, who shares credits with Anastasia Acosta and Mauricio Ochmann in the staging, in which he embodies the character of “Sweet“He continues on tour and will close the year in his hometown of Mexico to spend the holidays with his family and children, Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, according to reports.

The Televisa actress, who got his first youth role in “Dreamers“(1998) and appeared in productions such as” Abrazame muy fuerte “,” Acapulco, cuerpo y alma “,” Alma rebelde “or” Abrazame muy fuerte “among many others, had arduous preparation before becoming a prominent figure of the screen.

The actress of remembered projects like “The Doña“,” La Patrona “or” El Señor de los cielos “, from her last appearances on television for the Telemundo network, began from a very young age to consolidate her aspirations in the world of acting for which she attended several castings where she obtained roles minors.

Subsequently, the “ex of Luis Miguel“He decided to join Televisa’s (CEA) with the opportunity to appear in the production of” Cañaveral de pas! ones “, at which point Jaques would not stop working while taking care of his secondary studies.

The “host of MasterChef Latino“I would not notice her desire to improve and in addition to television, she also ventured into projects such as acting and singing, as well as being the presenter of other programs such as” Woman, real life cases “, or Long live the family” …All baby.

Without going any further, in 2020, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, added another success to his career in music with the single: “Bad News”.

There are three studio albums that make up her participation in music: “Solo tuya”, with which she was also nominated for the Billboard Awards in the categories of “Best album”, “Best duo” and “Best regional song”, in in 2003, he released the production “Solo Tuya”, and later months he released the album called “S3xy”