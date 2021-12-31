Aracely Arámbula, with Happy New Year wears a large crown | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula appears in a photo that circulates on the internet, “The Chule“Figure with a crown in which he says goodbye to the New Year and is very relaxed from an armchair.

The Mexican television actress“, Aracely Arámbula is one of the most outstanding actresses of the show inside and outside of Mexico, the”Face of the Herald“In 1996 she was not only recognized for her career, her undeniable beauty captivated more and more followers on Instagram.

In a photo circulating from the official Instagram page, the actress from “Why do men love cab ***?” figure with a simple crown on which the message “Happy New Year” is read.

The “ex of Luis Miguel“She seems to take a moment to relax from an armchair without missing the celebration in which she wears a colorful gold-colored choker around her neck and a garment that is barely shown on the postcard that belongs to bygone eras.

Aracely Arámbula says goodbye to the New Year with beauty and jewelry. Photo: Instagram Capture

The fashion piece crossed the chest of the Televisa actress, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who made her debut as a young protagonist in the telenovela “Dreamers“(1998-1999) and where the character of” Maité Monteverde “was incarnated.

Surely, fans of the “chihuahuan“They also remember her for stories like” Acapulco, body and soul “,” The ways of love “, among many other productions.

Recently, the “mexican singer“Whoever released his most recent single in 2020,” Bad News “appeared during these December celebrations in new publications, one of them most capturing attention when it was captured in a photo from above.

The structure, placed in one of the exteriors of her home, shows the protagonist of Telemundo productions as “The Doña“(2016-2020),” La Patrona “(2013) and” El Señor de los Cielos “(2018), in one of the arms of a large red bear.

“Enjoying as a girl my dear Gaby and boni, Bear Hugs in these parties that are already around the corner #Christmas and may the spirit of #Peace and #joy always remain that we never stop dreaming of playing, of being surprised and enjoy the good times that never lose our spirit of eternal children !!! “

Likewise, with the charisma that characterizes the one born on March 6, 1975, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, mother of Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, offered some greetings and revealed the artist responsible for this work.