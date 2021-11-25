Aracely Arámbula Will “La Patrona” return to television? | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, shared a new video in which she anticipates great news, “The Chule“He would be preparing his return to television.

The “chihuahuan“, Aracely Arámbula, shared a new video on her Instagram account in which she anticipated excellent news to her followers, the”TV actress“I would be releasing a new story very soon.

Was the “ex of Luis Miguel“who recently made it known through a video on their social networks, in the video, the actress today of the staging” Why do men love cab ***? “She was enthusiastic when sharing a great moment with his followers.

So many wonderful moments with my landlady, lived here and look at what emotion! Look what I have here, some wonderful chapters of a great family story, soon, soon I will tell you, kisses, kisses I am very happy, said Aracely Arámbula Jaques in her Instagram story.

Aracely Arámbula Will “La Patrona” return to television? Photo: Instagram Capture

It should be remembered that Aracely Arambula, starred in two of the latest melodramas on Telemundo with “The Doña“(2016) and” La Patrona “(2013), in addition to his participation in” El Señor de los Cielos “.

The 46-year-old famous who will collaborate as a presenter in “MasterChef Latino“In addition to other programs such as ¡Viva la familia! … Todo bebe and” Mujer, cases de la vida real “, he stars in a tour of the United States in the recent play in which he shares credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta.

The beautiful “green-eyed” has stayed away from the world of soap operas for some years, quite the opposite happens in her social networks, where Aracely Arámbula enjoys great popularity, adding 5.9 million subscribers.

The also “singer” who interprets the song “Bad news“Launched in 2020, she is a faithful assiduous person on social networks so she constantly shares diverse content with photo shoots in which she captures the best moments as well as news from her career.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, who currently lives in Los Angeles, California, did not reveal any further details about this new project, but without a doubt, the “leading actress” in productions such as “Soñadoras” has aroused great curiosity among the members of the “ArAfamilia” .