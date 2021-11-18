Aracely Arámbula boasts a statuesque silhouette with black ruffles | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula showed off her curvy silhouette in a set with black ruffles that highlighted her pronounced curves, at 46 years old, “The Chule“He is one of the most beautiful figures in the show.

The actress Aracely Arámbula who until a few years ago appeared in productions such as “The Doña“(2016),” La Patrona “(2013), and” El Señor de los Cielos “(2018).

Aracely Arambula It is captured from a fan page in which it appears in a cute black outfit with a crossed top and ruffles that surround the lower part of the garment.

The also collaborator of Televisa in productions such as “dreamers“Project in which he obtained his first leading role in (1998), in addition to other melodramas such as” Las vias del amor “,” Abrazame muy fuerte “,” Corazón Salvaje “, to mention a few, left everyone speechless after showing off his statuesque figure.

Aracely Arámbula boasts a statuesque silhouette with black ruffles. Photo: Instagram Capture.

The “ex of Luis Miguel“, Aracely Arámbula Jaques, appears in a video in which she models her silhouette while carrying her cell phone camera in her hand.

Cu3rpazo Arámbula @aracelyarambula, reads the description that accompanies the image of a fan page dedicated to the “Chihuahuense”.

It is worth mentioning that the also singer, who in 2020 released her latest song “Bad news“He has shared the flirtatious outfit, the same with which he appeared in a past photo session captured by his great friend, the photographer @Uriel_ Santana.

It is the lens of the artist who has also captured other moments of the actress from “Why do men love heads?” , play in which he currently plays “Sweet“and in which he shares credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta.

In another of the postcards on the Instagram account of Arámbula Jaques who stands out for being one of the most acclaimed figures adding up to today 5.8 million subscribers.

From what appears to be the pool of her home, the one now based in Los Angeles, California, she appears submerged in the water in the company of the popular artist photographer.

Similarly, the presenter of “MasterChef Latino“, and other programs such as ¡Viva la familia! … Every baby and Woman real life cases, was captured alone with the black outfit to which she added matching loose pants and a hat to cover herself from the sun.

Immediately, the “mother of Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula” was the target of various compliments and comments in which the beauty and joviality of the beautiful “green-eyed” stood out.