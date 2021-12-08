Aracely Arámbula, in a long dress shows the bearing of a queen | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula was featured in one of the snapshots she showed from her Instagram stories, which she picked up from one of the fan page dedicated to “the queen.”

The beautiful actress, who has captivated several with her gaze, Aracely Arámbula, has distinguished herself as one of the most beautiful artists in the demanding world of show business, the 46-year-old famous, wore a black maxi dress with which she distributed smiles, conquering from the stage.

On this occasion, Aracely Arámbula, appeared in a long orange dress which she combined with maxi accessories in gold, the actress “Why do men love heads?”, Wore her hair in a braid that crossed his head.

Aracely Arámbula, in a long dress shows the bearing of a queen. Photo: Instagram

“La Chule”, mother of two children: Miguel and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, has distinguished herself by having one of the most spectacular silhouettes at 46 years of age.

The remembered “Face of the Herald” has shown that the passage of time has become her ally and now she can continue to boast of unsurpassed beauty and outstanding attributes.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques appeared from a snapshot in which she appears with a fitted loose garment in orange, which does not prevent “La Chule” from exuding elegance and style.

The prominent figure of Instagram, who to date has 5.9 million subscribers, Aracely Arámbula broke the silence in recent days and in a recent interview the “ex of Luis Miguel” revealed what therapy he underwent?

It should be remembered that the colleague of Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta in the staging inspired by the work of Sherry Argov, recently reappeared and clarified the reasons why it would have appeared with oxygen.

The remembered actress of “La Doña” (2016-2020) and “La Patrona”, (2013), who also collaborated in the production of “El Señor de los Cielos”, (2018), commented on the reason why she appeared with oxygen which gave rise to rumors of a possible contagion, the interpreter of “Bad news” clarified everything in Ventaneando.

And with the weather changes, you know the height of Mexico is always a little difficult, so when I arrived on Monday, I got a bit of the flu but I’m already super fine, so that’s why I started that therapy for a little while to strengthen, vitamin C, all very careful.

The colleague from Las Estrellas, whom many may remember in soap operas such as “Soñadoras” (1998-1999), her first youth leading role, thanked all those who have been concerned about her health and even pointed out that some of her colleagues they would have expressed concern.