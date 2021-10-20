Aracely Arámbula would be afraid of Luis Miguel and his contract | Instagram

Today speak either of Luis Miguel or Aracely Arámbula, they will always be associated with each other since both had a love relationship from which two children were born, a lot has also been mentioned about an assumption contract Between both.

Much has been said that the successful Mexican actress would fear or dread the content of said contract and it could even be said that even Luis Miguel, due to the content found in this agreement.

It is said that one of the points that come in this statute was the prohibition of exhibiting their children in public to the media, this would explain their annoyance a couple of days ago when they wanted to capture images of one of their children.

Another point that has also been seen is that Aracely Arambula he should not involve his children in his professional life.

Despite the fact that several years have passed since the couple separated since 2009, any subject in which the two are related immediately becomes a trend, especially because of the famous contract that supposedly exists between them.

Luis Miguel had two children with Aracely Arambula: Miguel Gallego Arámbula and Daniel Gallego Arámbula, despite having another daughter Michelle Salas with whom he had her next to Stephanie Salas, the granddaughter of Silvia Pinal.

Many thought that La Chule would be the woman with whom Luis Miguel would settle down, because she has been the only woman with whom he has appeared on the cover of a magazine and announced both pregnancy, however this did not end well.

According to a lawyer portal, some points that are addressed in the contract that supposedly exists between Aracely and Luis Miguel have been leaked:

He would have three children with him He would receive 50 thousand dollars a month for each child Not having children from another man Not exposing his sentimental or romantic life Accepting that Luis Miguel does have relationships and exposing himself That his children are not involved in his professional life Do not take photos of your children without your consent Do not talk about said agreement Do not talk about your life with the singer Do not mention what you lived with him with his family

So far none of those involved have confirmed said content, therefore it is also believed that said agreement could not be legal, especially since everything seems to be an assumption.