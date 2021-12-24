Aracely Arámbula in red lace dress awaits Christmas | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula, figured wrapped in a dress of red lace in which her beauty and curves managed to stand out, looking like a Christmas gift for her loyal followers.

The “Mexican actress“Aracely Arámbula, appeared again in a snapshot in which she appears in a tight red lace dress with which she captured the attention of her loyal 5.9 million subscribers on the application.

Merry Christmas, can be seen in the publication of the snapshot that the Chihuahua native shared through the Instagram platform.

Aracely Arámbula in a red lace dress awaits Christmas. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “ex of Luis Miguel“It featured in a snapshot that was shared in one of the various fan pages inspired by the remembered actress from Televisa productions with titles such as”Dreamers“, (1998-1999)” Acapulco, Body and Soul “, (1995),” The ways of Love “,” among others.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques is one of the most beloved actresses of the show, her beauty captivates everyone again by wearing a red dress with which she drove users of the well-known Instagram platform crazy.

The talented and beautiful “Televisa actress“and Univisión, who currently plays” Dulce “in the successful staging” Why do men love cab ***? “Aracely Arámbula Jaques, left everyone speechless.

With a spectacular silhouette at 46, the talented and beautiful actress, who plays “Candy“in the staging where he shares credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta in the work inspired by the book by Sherry Argov.

The today “based in Los Angeles, California”, along with her two children, appears with a large Christmas tree in the background in one of her past sessions.

It did not take long for the great virtual community that follows in the footsteps of the interpreter of “Altagracia Sandoval”, in “The Doña“They will react immediately to the beauty of the” Chihuahuan “.

“Precious !!, I love you, Thank you and the same for you beautiful, Every day more beautiful, Chuleeee, Thank you, How beautiful you are, Beautiful princess with all respect for you and your family heart, blessings, What beauty, You are deliciously splendid , Spectacular, Merry Christmas to the most beautiful queen, You are beautiful Mommy, I like your post and you looking a silver red heart dress girl “.

With participation in Telemundo productions in stories such as “La Doña”, “La Patrona” and “El Señor de los Cielos”, Aracely Arámbula has performed as a singer and it was in 2020 when she released the song “Bad news”.

The also host of “MasterChef Latino” (2018) and other programs that include, Long live the family! … Every baby, Woman, real life cases, etc. remains current in the medium and does not rule out a return to the world of soap operas.

