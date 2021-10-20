Aracely Arámbula “yes there was a hand” reveal who opened their car | Instagram

Recently the singer and actress Aracely Arámbula ex-partner of Luis Miguel and the mother of her children, was back in trend, due to an unpleasant situation with the paparazzi, now it is revealed who in fact she was right and it is revealed who was the person who opened her car.

To enter a little more context, in the entertainment program Gossip No Like, a little was explained about the situation in relation to the paparazzi and Aracely Arambula.

It is said that the protagonist of “La Doña” from 2016 to 2020, sued a freelance journalist for wanting to take content from her children and expose them expressing her annoyance at this event, Nelsy Carrillo is the name of the journalist who was involved in said situation.

One day before the famous car scene of the mother of Daniel Gallego Arámbula and Miguel Gallego Arámbula, sons of Luis Miguel and the beautiful Mexican actress.

The video has a duration of 1:40:21, but it is from 1:03:06 where they begin to talk about the person who opened the door of the car of Aracely Arambula, scaring their children, we will share it with you right away.

Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani have the habit of always sharing conclusive evidence of what they affirm, as was the case of the Univisión journalist María Urtado, who despite having been awarded various prizes and recognitions made a serious mistake.

Urtado belongs to the program El Gordo y la Flaca who for two days hid the information about this error that could have legal consequences, but according to what Ceriani mentions, Aracely’s lawyer will not do anything about it.

Unlike Nelsy, who was immediately sued, during the program they imply that discrimination has been committed by the actress’s lawyer, why one paparazzi if not the other?

The host of Gossip No Like Javier Ceriani mentions that Arámbula and Guillermo Pous, his lawyer, should sue Univisión and that El Gordo and La Flaca would have to publicly apologize for what happened to their reporter.

There are probably some interests among those involved, because Pous in the days that have elapsed did not mention the name of María Urtado because she belonged to the Univisión network, being that on the contrary with Nelsy Carrillo he acted immediately.