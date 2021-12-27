12/27/2021

On at 13:30 CET

Ana Lahoz

The year in Aragon is going to end, as expected, with new restrictions: the hostelry must close at 00.00 hours and nightlife at 2.00 hours. The “unexpected explosion of infections”, as said this Monday by the DGA Health Minister, Sira Repollés, will not allow dismissal of 2021 as many had anticipated, since the celebration of New Years Eve, under these conditions, it is truncated and very limited.

The counselor has specified that in cultural, social and sports events, the consumption of food and drinks is not recommended. If this is to be done se will have to reduce the capacity to 50% and use a seat yes one no. On the other hand, in the hospitality a maximum of 10 people is established per table indoors and also outdoors, guaranteeing a distance of 1.5 meters between tables.

Another novelty is that It cannot be consumed standing at the bar or anywhereNor on the dance floors, so in nightlife venues the tables to consume and the spaces to dance will have to be separated and delimited.

Too there will be a closing time limit. For establishments hospitality will be at 00.00 hours, and this measure applies to all societies, clubs and other establishments where food and beverages are served. For its part, in the nightlife It will remain indoors a safety distance of 1.5 meters, the consumption will be done sitting and with a limit also of 10 people per table. You should stay with the Mask on and closing will be at 2.00 in the morning.

In the events the passport application covid and sign prior authorization in events with more than 250 people inside and 500 outside. Gyms or similar will not have time restrictions but they must carry out group activities with groups of maximum 10 people “.

Before establishing these measures, Repollés explained that “in the last week we have had an explosion of covid infections, not expected in its intensity although we could have some premonition, since in other bordering countries with similar percentages of vaccination they had suffered it. “He added that” the autonomous communities of the north, due to some sociological fact, have a very compromised situation.

He has listed that the first to start with these data was Navarra, “with incidents never seen before in any of these communities.” “Then Catalonia began, which has led it to establish restrictive measures, but like us there were also autonomous communities such as La Rioja, the Basque Country, Cantabria and Asturias.”

Although the figures that we are communicating these days exceed 2,000 cases, we have observed that before they were concentrated in the ages of the children and passed to their parents (35-45 years) for about 10 days this range has changed considerably. They are no longer children, if not those between the ages of 20 and 49. We have changed the dynamics of contagions from the family environment to what is the social and leisure environment. This characteristic and that this strip is not vaccinated with the third dose, we have to establish some containment measure and in these social activities that favor this high rate of infections. They are part of a common framework that the autonomous communities of the north have agreed upon and are in the same vein. They are based on the time restrictions and limit of people in the hospitality and nightlife. “They recommend teleworking, maximum 10 people in meetings of two family nuclei, that you isolate yourself if you have been in contact with positive.” In addition to this we will publish tomorrow a order that will be valid from tomorrow:

They will have to be reviewed starting next week. He also wanted to send a message: “in the first place we will never thank the health personnel enough for their commitment and way of acting during all the waves and especially in this pandemic wave on such compromised dates. They are exhausted, especially those who belong to primary care , which carries out vaccination, PCR and screening tasks. There are days that we have exceeded 10,000 diagnostic tests. We have prepared a document that has been passed on to primary care and hospitals. Diagnostic test and screening conditions are modified. “