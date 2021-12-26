12/26/2021

On at 21:18 CET

Xabi Barrena

President’s first Christmas message Pere Aragonès full of details of those with which they try to explain his way of facing the presidency. From the chosen ‘set’, a primary school in Santa Coloma, a center that was a pioneer in the implementation of linguistic normalization (in full controversy over the presence of Spanish in the classrooms) to the change of date of this message itself. The adoption of Sant Esteve day, the Catalan Christmas ‘differential fact’, legacy of Carolingian times, equidistant to the Republican from the head of state’s message, Christmas Eve, and the rest of their autonomic counterparts, who tend to accommodate themselves in the New Years Eve. And beyond meta-messages for lovers of the slopes, Aragonès drew up his usual intervention scheme. The much of the lion, obviously he took her the covid and its economic effects. The forcefulness, the ‘you process‘.

For the president, this 2022 “must be the year in which Let’s begin to unblock the conflict with the State. The year the negotiation advance and carry tangible results “, because you have to offer a answer to the vast majority of citizens who know that the resolution of the conflict it goes through the right to self-determination and amnesty. “

But the Republican did not remain in the pure expression of desire that the year to start is key to closing “the democratic crisis that has been dragging on for too long.” He went further and even raised the option that “the negotiation stalls and does not provide results.” Given the degree of discretion in which the State and Generalitat they say keep in touch on the negotiating table it is difficult to interpret the words of Aragonès as a warning to something that is already happening or maybe just a bandage before the wound.

If this happens, the talks will embark, and taking into account that the majority of citizens “do not accept any blockade”, the president called “begin to build alternatives, acting realistically, with the maximum possible consensus and learning from the path that has been done so far.”

The ‘omicron effect’

“We were doing well, we were doing very well” the president pointed out to define the situation of pandemic Catalonia, before the “unexpected“appearance of the omicrón variant” that has set off all the alarms again “and has forced the Government to “take painful steps, especially for the time of year in which we are “, but that “They will not last longer than necessary to stop the pandemic again.”

Giving this 2022, again, an almost magical touch, Aragonès was “convinced” that it will be the exercise in which the pandemic will be swept away, especially for vaccination efforts, and, above all, by the arrival of European Next Generation funds that will allow “an economic reactivation in a transformative key.”

He sidelong boasted of being the first president, since the days of Jose Montilla, which launched its Christmas message with the budgets ready to come into force on January 1 and drew the social axes, such as school and health, public housing and the fight against climate change, thus reinforcing the bias more progressive of its bicolor Executive. The newly minted accounts will allow “many more economic resources to be available to place ourselves next to the people,” he said.