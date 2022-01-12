01/12/2022 at 8:53 PM CET

Pilar Santos

Pere Aragonès He went this Wednesday to one of the most classic dialogue forums in Madrid, the Club Siglo XXI, to defend the need to seek now, in this “situation” that he sees as propitious, a way out of the Catalan political conflict. The ‘president’ challenged the government of Pedro Sanchez to be brave and call an independence referendum. “Dare to win a referendum and dare you can lose & rdquor ;, he said. In the first row, the spokesperson for the Executive and the Minister of Territorial Policy, Isabel Rodríguez, the holder of Universities, Joan Subirats, ERC spokesperson in Congress, Gabriel Rufián, and the secretary general of the UGT, Pepe Álvarez. Deputies from EH Bildu and PDECat also attended the event, but not from Junts.

“Dare to win a referendum and dare you can lose & rdquor ;, launched the ‘president’

The head of the Catalan Executive repeatedly recalled the consultation in Scotland and said that this is how “mature, advanced societies” react when they are faced with nationalist challenges. “We have to be creative, imaginative to find the possible formula to make the referendum possible. ” date for the new meeting of the dialogue table with the government. On the other hand, he did complain that the Sánchez Executive has not put any “proposal” on that table yet. In his opinion, “speculating over time, delaying negotiations, is not an option because it only contributes to generating doubts & rdquor; and the Catalan citizens want” certainties “.

Y what plan b do you have in mind if this forum for dialogue with the central executive fails? He was asked that way, directly, and gave no clue. “Now there is a historic opportunity to negotiate and listen to the positions of both parties. If it is blocked, we will move forward. The important thing is to take advantage of the opportunity now; I am not going to weaken the possibilities of a negotiation,” he replied.