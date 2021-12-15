12/15/2021 at 11:38 AM CET

Xabi Barrena – Júlia Regué

Pere Aragonès changed its characteristic measured and measured tone to refute to the right-wing parties the controversy over the debate on Catalan in the classrooms. His pause and sometimes sharpness jumped through the air in responses to PP and Citizens.

The control session to the ‘president’ started strong, with the leader of the PP, Alejandro Fernandez, recalling photos of independence leaders with terrorists and establishing a thread of continuity “with the harassment of a five-year-old child.” A harassment in which he included the Government.

Aragonès, angrily, denied any malpractice of his Executive and, above all, demanded the popular “to stop doing bad politics, and leave the Catalan school alone. His intervention is a list of lies, “he continued. And raising the tone, a lot on his usual scale, he sentenced” this Government and its teachers are against all discrimination and you they’re using two rejectable tweets to build a media discourse and win four votes in Spain, because nobody votes for them here. No one. Enough of looking for votes in Spain to the detriment of the social cohesion of Catalonia “.

Then the leader of Cs intervened, Carlos Carrizosa, who compared the controversy between Canet de Mar and Ermua, the Biscayan municipality where ETA kidnapped and murdered Michelangelo White. Surely the orange leader wanted to refer to the change that this murder brought about in society and that gave way to the popular expression of boredom with terrorism, hence the reference to the PSC to join this change in trend. But the mention of a brutal murder In the context of the linguistic debate, it left Aragonès stunned, who indignantly sentenced. “What you just did, Mr. Carrizosa, should not be allowed. You have made a mistake.”

The leader of the PSC, invoked by both, which hinge, for that of being the socialists one of the pillars of the linguistic normalization of the 80s and, at the same time, maximum opposition to the independence movement, asked for restraint in the matter. Aragonès thanked him for the tone and his willingness to help.

The CUP asks for leadership

Early in the morning, the CUP demanded that the Government assume “leadership and responsibilities & rdquor ;, that is, that it take the reins not only of the Canet de Mar school (Barcelona) but also of those that may end up subject to judicial scrutiny, and that Educació exercised “full competences & rdquor; in defense of Catalan as a vehicular language. The councilor of the branch, Josep González-Cambray, pledged to act “with the utmost firmness, conviction and a long look & rdquor; to preserve linguistic immersion, supporting teachers, but added that” the shielding of the Catalan language will not be effective until we have our own State & rdquor ;. part, the vice president Jordi Puigneró claimed “Courage & rdquor; to the PSC so that “it faces the judicial power in linguistic matter, as they did with the pardons” to the independence leaders imprisoned by the referendum of 1-O.