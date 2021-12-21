12/21/2021

On at 13:51 CET

Fidel Masreal

The ‘president’ Pere Aragonès, In a press conference at the Palau de la Generalitat, he described the situation in Catalonia as “critical” due to the increase in the indicators of the pandemic and therefore justified the new restrictions on night mobility and meeting, among others, adopted this Monday by the Government based on the committee of the procicat and the legal services of the Government. Measures that he has described as “tough” but “effective”.

The ‘president’ will demand this Wednesday at the conference of regional presidents that other communities also take measures and not swim “against the current.” “The measures adopted in Catalonia must be extended to other territories of the State, we cannot settle for the request for masks on the street & rdquor ;, he said. And it has demanded the Government to recover the funds covid for all communities in order to get involved “in the economic and social consequences” derived from the new wave of the pandemic. It has also demanded that at least one of the parents of minors confined due to close contacts of a positive case be allowed to leave work.

“We have to act”

“We have triggered the indicators and the situation is critical. Faced with a situation like this, a Government cannot stand idly by, we have to act and we have acted, standing idly by was not coherent or responsible, it would be reckless, an inhibition,” he said. described.

The ‘president’ has stressed that the measures come in a context of festive celebrations. “We would all want to face them without restrictions and for the vaccines to be sufficient to be protected, but unfortunately we are not in this situation,” he added, describing a situation “supervening” by the omicron variant of the covid.

“We are still very vulnerable”

Aragonès has underlined the advice of the scientific committee of the covid to take “tough” measures and that he has stated that the Government did not want but they are “necessary, essential, reasonable”. And he has admitted that “we are still very vulnerable” to covid due to the arrival of new variants despite vaccination.

More resources

The ‘president’ has announced resources for the affected social and economic sectors, and has spoken of an “extraordinary” effort to vaccinate as quickly as possible in people over 60 years of age and especially at-risk groups. “We call on the population to protect themselves, to take measures,” he stressed. He has affirmed that more professionals have been implemented in public health and has even taken out the fact that until now Catalonia is the community that has allocated the most resources to alleviate the socio-economic causes of the pandemic.

Regarding the new measures for the affected sectors, Aragonese has announced that it has authorized the ‘Conselleria’ de Economía “budget transfers over the next few days to prepare aid packages for the affected sectors & rdquor ;.