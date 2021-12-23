A motorcycle that looks like something out of a science fiction movie is presented with features that amaze us and make us wish we had more money to own it.

Electric motorcycles have quite a bit of charm. Whether it is because of its groundbreaking appearance, some even with a hole where the engine should be, or because riding a motorcycle has always been synonymous with freedom, traveling the road on high technology is always an incredible experience.

Each time they advance more and now Arc Vector has been introduced, a motorcycle that wants to break the mold thanks to its autonomy and style.

It is not the fastest at all. Its top speed is 200 km / h with a power of 138 horses. It does not have bad acceleration, since can go from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.2 seconds, but what makes you fall in love with her is her looks.

Tell me you don’t love those curves paired with aggressive right angles and I won’t believe you. A futuristic and functional design that give it a rebellious air that I personally love.

The other characteristic by which it can breastfeed is its autonomy. According to its creators, it can do 436 km without recharging. It probably only happens on trips within the city, when the speed is not very high and the battery does not need to work so hard.

The battery is made of carbon fiber and it is what creates the majority of the bike’s shape. The engine is just below, hidden by what little body it has.

The swingarm that goes to the rear fender connects to the rest of the chassis where the frame, battery and headlight are. If you put a little wood on top to decorate the seat, the result is tremendous.

Not everything goes smoothly

As an electric motorcycle it has a special taste and good autonomy, but where it really shows its technological advances is in the helmet that accompanies it.

This helmet has a interface that projects the information on the glass so we can see all the information we need. It can be controlled by voice and has a rear view camera. It will even warn the driver of possible dangers or can play music thanks to the Euphoria mode.

This machine is expected to obtain approval and homologation in the coming months. It is now ready to go into production, so we could see her in Spain very soon.

Of course, you have to pay the fortune it costs. After all, its price is 90,000 pounds, which in exchange will be just over 106,000 euros. It is clear that it is not for all pockets.