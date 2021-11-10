The Squid Game is unseated as the most popular series | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that Arcane It is already the most popular series on the Netflix platform and has superseded the famous Squid Game series, something that has undoubtedly impressed the subscribers of that platform quite a bit.

The truth is that it did not take long for Arcane to take the first place in the most popular series from “The Squid Game”, which had been on the Netflix lists for a month without anyone overshadowing it.

It should be noted that this classification has been achieved worldwide thanks to the fact that the series is number one in countries such as Germany, Argentina or France.

While in our country it currently occupies the third position of the most popular series on the video-on-demand platform.

The strategy of Riot and Netflix, of dividing the 3 story arcs into three episodes and releasing them in consecutive weeks, can make Arcane stay longer in the lists of the most popular series and movies.

In addition, this rise in popularity does not only come from League of Legends fans, the series has had very good reviews on specialized pages such as IMBD, where it has a 9.4 out of 10 rating.

Arcane is a series by Riot Games and Netflix that explores the world of League of Legends through the rivalry of two cities and two sisters, where magic and technology are very present.

It is a series where the characters and their way of being are in constant narrative evolution, which helps the series have a spectacular dynamism.

Arcane immerses himself in the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underground district of Zaun.

The tension between these two cities is hotter than ever due to the creation of hextech, the means by which anyone can control magical energy in Piltover, and that of a new narcqtlco that goes by the name of scintillation that transforms humans. on monsters in Zaun.

The rivalry between the two cities separates families and friends as Arcane brings to life the relationships between some of the most famous characters in League of Legends.

It should be noted that Arcane consists of 9 episodes divided into 3 acts each that will be released a week apart.

Premiere / act one (episodes 101, 102, 103): Sunday, November 7 Act two (episodes 104, 105, 106): Sunday, November 13 Act three (episodes 107, 108, 109): Sunday, November 20