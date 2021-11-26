Archangel goes against the woman who took the life of his brother | INSTAGRAM

The unfortunate news was recently reported that the brother of the singer from urban music Archangel lost his life, Justin santos, who was driving his car for 21 years on a bridge of Puerto Rico, where he ends up losing his life thanks to the impact of a truck.

It was a woman who had drunk too much, was circulating on the Teodoro Masco bridge. And upon hitting the famous brother’s brother, he flew out with his companion and ended up being run over by the same vehicles that collided in the place.

Now after several days of what happened the reggaetonero He decided to express that he wants to meet in person the woman who took his life from his brother, but not for what everyone thinks he might want.

The urban gender interpreter assures that he wants to help that person to get out of his drinking problems: “I would like to see and talk with the person who took my brother’s life. I know that there are millions of people with a grudge, but I’ve never seen her, I don’t know who she is. All I know is that he is a person who suffers from the condition that I also had ”.

That person that he November 21 I enter that lane in the opposite direction, I want to tell that person that you took … You know what you did, but I don’t hate you, why? Why do you and I suffer from the same condition and what I want to do is help you. That’s what I’m going to do ”.

Arcángel is very affected by the situation but seeks to help the woman.

This way of reacting on the part of the exponent of music is surprising, who assures that this lady only needs help, that she surely did not do things with the intention of harming anyone but what if she needs someone to support her to get out of this and not make the same mistake again.

He knows that the person did not do things thinking about taking someone’s life, it was only a consequence of that Disease that afflicts millions of people around the world and that they do not realize that it is a real problem that has to be treated.

It is for this reason that with a lot of pain in his heart the archangel expressed that despite the fact that many people are angry and with hatred towards women, he only wants to give her a hug and ask her to please accept his help, something that will make him feel a lot. better.