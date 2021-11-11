11/11/2021 at 13:35 CET

.

Two agents of the Civil Guard who carried out the visual inspection of the place where the body of the IU councilor in Llanes was found Javier Ardines, first thing in the morning of August 16, 2018, have agreed to affirm that the area was “ideal” and “conducive” to ambush.

As reported in the sixth session of the popular jury trial held at the Provincial Court of Oviedo, it is a paved road in an isolated rural area, located in the Llanisca parish of Belmonte de Pría and near the councilor’s home. , covered by trees and with places to hide such as bushes or stone walls belonging to various farms.

The Ardines’ body was found in the middle of the road of this local road, which serves eleven homes.

At about 70 meters, three construction fences were found that cut off the road and next to them the councilor’s van with the engine running and the driver’s door open.

The agents have pointed out that the victim had some abrasion compatible with dragging on the handsAlthough he did not have injuries to his nails – an analysis that is carried out in cases of violent death – that evidenced any action to defend the victim.

In addition, Ardines’ clothes, as well as one of the fences, had sticky stains with the smell of pepper, which according to the accusations correspond to a spray used at the beginning of the attack.

Sprays, blades and cartridges

Another agent who participated in the search of the home of one of the alleged hitmen, Maamar K., who was arrested along with the other three defendants six months after the crime after a long and complex investigation, has detailed the discovery of two self defense sprays, one of them large, with several blades and cartridges.

They also found ten cell phones, two tasers, and some money hidden in socks.

The accusations, which ask for an individual sentence of 25 years in prison for each of the accused, maintain that Pedro NA, a personal friend of the mayor, hatched the plan to end Ardines’ life after discovering, in December 2017, that He was in a relationship with his wife, who was in turn second cousin of the councilor’s wife.

According to both the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution, It was in July 2018 when Pedro Nieva, a resident of Amorebieta (Vizcaya), made the decision to execute his plan Knowing that his wife would spend the summer in a family home near Ardines, and for this he contacted Jesús M. to find people who could act as hitmen in exchange for money.

After studying the routine movements of the councilor, the two accused as hitmen, Djilali B. and Maamar K., reportedly traveled to Belmonte de Pría to carry out the crime and, after a first failed attempt at dawn on August 1, both They tried a second time two weeks later.

According to the accusations, in the early morning of August 16 the hitmen put up some construction fences to prevent the passage of Javier Ardines’ vehicle and when he got out to remove them, both attacked him, first with a pepper spray and then hit his head with a bat or baseball bat and strangled to death.