.

The countdown to 2022 is on, as Americans wait for the Times Square ball to land on New York City. As a federal holiday, many businesses are closed on New Year’s Day, but can the same be said for New Year’s Eve? How do the holidays affect banks and the stock market? Here is what you need to know:

Most banks close on New Years Day

Banks typically open during the week between 8:00 and 9:00 am and close between 4:00 and 6:00 pm, according to Policygenius. However, federal holidays often interrupt those hours.

According to Insider, most financial institutions across the country follow the Federal Reserve System’s observed holiday calendar. The post noted that since New Year’s Eve is not a federal holiday, most banks will open on December 31, 2021.

New Years Day, however, occurs on observed holidays, as does Veterans Day, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday, Washington’s birthday, Memorial Day, the Sixteenth Day. of National Independence, Independence Day, Labor Day, La Raza Day (Day of the Indigenous Peoples). The day is often observed instead), Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

This year is no different. The following list of banks will be closed in observance of New Years Day, with some banks displaying truncated hours on New Years Eve. Online banking remains largely open and many call centers continue to operate. Click on your bank for exact details:

• Ameris Bank

• Bank of America

• California Bank & Trust

• Chase

• Columbia Bank (New Years Eve hours may be affected, but call center is open)

• F&M Bank (Banks close at 4:00 pm on New Years Eve)

• F&M Bank & Trust (Banks close at 2:30 pm on New Years Eve)

• First Citizens Bank

• First Commonwealth Bank

• First Merchants Bank

• Great Western Bank

• KeyBank

• M&T Bank

• NBT Bank

• Peoples Bank

• Regions

• Santander Bank

• SunTrust

• TD Bank

• The Dime Bank (Banks close at 4:00 pm on New Years Eve)

• UMB

• Wells Fargo

• Westfield Bank (Banks close at 3:00 pm on New Years Eve)

• WSFS Bank (Banks close at 4:00 pm on New Years Eve)

• Zions Bank

Some branches and private banks follow different hours. If you have any questions, check with your local bank.

The stock market is open on New Years Day and Eve

According to USA Today, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will remain open on New Years Day, while the bond markets are set to do so. close at 2 p.m. on December 31, 2021.

According to the New York Stock Exchange website, there is a list of 10 holidays that are observed in all markets. These include New Years Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Washington’s Birthday, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Sixteenth National Independence Day, Independence Day, Work, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

However, this year New Years Day will not be observed, and Barron cites rule 7.2. It states:

“When a public holiday observed by the Exchange falls on a Saturday, the Exchange will not be open to the public the previous Friday and when any public holiday observed by the Exchange is Sunday, the Exchange will not be open to the public the following Monday, unless there are unusual business conditions, such as the end of a monthly or annual accounting period ”.

The stock market remains open during another commonly observed bank holiday: Columbus Day. The celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead is becoming more and more common.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: Are CVS and Walgreens open on New Years Eve and New Years Day 2021-2022?