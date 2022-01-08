Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are caught together!

Recently, the singers Camila Cabello and Shawn mendes They caused great furor in networks after being caught together on the streets of Miami, creating strong rumors of a possible reconciliation.

As you may recall, last November, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes made their breakup official after a relationship almost two years.

However, everything indicates that this 2022 could erase the differences between the singers who were recently captured together in Miami.

It may interest you: Camila Cabello says goodbye to the networks Why Shawn Mendes?

According to various media, the former couple shared a beautiful moment through the main streets of Miami, while walking one of the dogs that both had in common, since as you may remember, the artists were lovers of canines.

And, although the singers announced their separation on their respective social networks, in recent weeks both have shown that they are not having a good time, even Shawn announced that he is going through an extremely difficult time.

In the shared photographs, you can see the interpreter of ‘Don’t Go Yet’ pulling the leash of “Tarzan”, the golden retriever dog that he acquired when he was still dating the Canadian interpreter.

Both wore an extremely casual look, the singer wore a beige dress with her hair down, while Shawn wore a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

As you may recall, after announcing their breakup last November, the artists announced that they will continue as friends.

That is why what they were captured in a Miami park does not exactly confirm that they have decided to give themselves a new chance in love, although that would undoubtedly be great news for their fans.

And well, going back a bit, on November 17, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced the end of their love affair with a public on social networks, which was accompanied by the following phrase:

Hello guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other is stronger than ever, we started our relationship as best friends, and we will continue to be. “

So we just have to wait to find out what is really happening between the two celebrities, as it was announced that nothing bad happened for them to end, if not rather it was the complicated schedules they had with their respective artistic projects.