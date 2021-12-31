. CVs and Walgreens

Even if you plan to watch soccer on New Years Day or go out to a big party on New Years Eve, you may need to do some last minute shopping as well. If so, you may want to know if CVS or Walgreens are open on New Years Eve 2021 and New Years Day 2022. The good news is, yes, most locations are open during the holidays, although the hours may vary.

Most CVS locations are open for New Years Eve and New Years Day

Most CVS locations will operate their regular hours for New Years Eve and New Years Day. However, some locations may vary, and of course the pharmacy or Minute Clinic hours may also vary or may not be open at all.

Heavy also looked at the online hours for local CVS stores and noted that many say for both the pharmacy and the retail store that you should “call to confirm” the hours for New Years Eve and New Years Day.

If you want to go to CVS on New Years Eve or New Years Day, you may need to call to confirm the hours or check the online store locator. The store locator will include a phone number that you can call for more information. Click here to find a CVS location near you.

The CVS representative also shared with Heavy that CVS will not offer COVID-19 testing on New Years Day, and will also not take appointments for COVID-19 vaccination on New Years Day. However, stores may accept walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines on New Years Day based on store capacity.

CVS has many great offers you may want to check out, which can vary by location. You can buy from the store or you can receive the items at many locations, such as by Instacart. Instacart CVS orders are often delivered in as little as one hour, depending on availability.

You can find all of CVS’s online specials here.

Most Walgreens stores will open on New Years Eve and New Years Day 2021

Most Walgreens stores will be open this year for both New Years Eve and New Years Day. A local Walgreens representative previously told Heavy that most 24-hour Walgreens continue to operate 24 hours during the holidays. Stores that do not open 24 hours are also usually open during the holidays, but not all.

Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out their exact hours on New Years Eve and New Years Day. You’ll want to confirm the hours of your local Walgreens before heading to one.

Heavy checked out some local stores and found that some close early for New Years Eve and some are closed on New Years Day, while others are open during their full regular hours of operation. Therefore, you will definitely need to check the store locator before heading, as the hours may vary from place to place.

You can view Walgreens giveaways of the week here, along with weekly announcements and coupons that are good through New Years Day.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: When does Kwanzaa 2021 end?