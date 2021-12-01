.

The most recent reality show on the Telemundo network, with an overwhelming success, was “La Casa de los Famosos”, an experiment in the best style of other famous reality shows such as “Big Brother VIP”, where 16 well-known faces from the media of communicating in Spanish would remain confined to a luxurious home, and through different challenges and strategies, they would determine a winner, who would be the last person in the house. In this case, the $ 200,000 cash prize went to the actress and Miss Universe 1996, the Venezuelan Alicia Machado.

Alicia Machado: Adored and very controversial

It was very clear what would happen in “La Casa de los Famosos” when they added Alicia Machado. The beautiful and talented former beauty queen showed off her outgoing personality and in many moments explosive when she faced several of her classmates, tried to help others and even made very funny friends, as was the case with Manelyk González, the influencer Mexican with more than 13 million followers on social networks, where she promotes her lifestyle and also runs a fashion empire, accessories and even exercise clothes.

Alicia and Manelyk, both of strong character, made an almost instantaneous brace since González joined La Casa de los Famosos to replace Mexican Kimberly Flores, who decided to leave the program to resolve personal issues. the union was such that the audience of La Casa de los Famosos gave them a name, they called them “Las Manelicias”, some friends who were inseparable, against any conspiracy of their companions within the controversial house.

Are Manelyk González and Alicia Machado no longer friends?

But in social networks the question has arisen about this friendship, and if Manelyk González and Alicia Machado are not as close as they were seen on the Telemundo show, it has been so much that the specialized channels in the television program have dedicated videos on this topic.

A clear example is the YouTube channel JacoJR, who published a video referring precisely to this, where they would detail that contrary to what has been speculated on social networks, Alicia Machado and Manelyk González are friends, but they are two women in stages. different from their lives.

Do not miss the video that details a little more this information about Manelyk and Alicia, which has once again sparked controversy:

They also comment that Alicia Machado just left La Casa de los Famosos, left for Miami, while Manelyk would be resuming her obligations in Mexico, and they also highlighted that both are followed on social networks, which is indicative that even if there is one relationship between the two.

The messages in this video did not wait: “They continue their friendship, Ali continues to talk about that friendship and when they have time she will agree with Mane to go have fun. Before it was to be at home together, now that I’m done Ali went to Miami and Mane is here in Mexico. Do not say things that are not true !. ”, assured a follower through YouTube.

Here we hope that in effect, this friendship will continue, we still want to see a lot from this special duo.